While Captain America: Brave New World is running uncontested in domestic theaters, over in India, the historical epic Chhaava is also making the most of low competition. The movie was released a little over two weeks ago, and has firmly established itself as the biggest Indian hit of the year. It's now also among the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi-language movies ever made, which is a remarkable feat for a project that doesn't feature one of the handful of A-listers that currently dominate the Hindi cinema industry, or, as it's more popularly known, Bollywood.

Chhaava has made a hair under $75 million worldwide so far, of which around $5 million has come from domestic theaters. It's the highest-grossing film of star Vicky Kaushal's career, and the third blockbuster in a row for his co-star, Rashmika Mandanna. She most recently appeared in the landmark hit Pushpa 2: The Rule, and before that, in the controversial Animal. Combined, the three movies have generated nearly $400 million worldwide. Kaushal, on the other hand, debuted with the acclaimed indie drama Masaan a decade ago, before going on to cement himself as a promising up-and-comer with hits such as Raazi and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

In Chhaava, he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a 17th-century king who ruled over the Maratha Empire. The movie dramatizes his feud with the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, who is played in the movie by Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava has been controversial for its perceived historical inaccuracies, and this was reflected in the divisive reviews that it received upon release. Currently, the movie holds a "rotten" 36% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

'Chhaava' Has Out-Performed a Handful of Hollywood Hits