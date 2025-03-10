While the Chinese mega-hit Ne Zha 2 continues breaking box office records, another international film is achieving its own milestones. The Indian historical action film Chhaava, featuring the up-and-coming star Vicky Kaushal in the central role, passed a new global box office milestone as it neared a month of release. Chhaava is based on the life of the 17th-century Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who battled to protect his territory from the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, played in the film by Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava was released to mixed reviews but positive audience reception in February.

This weekend, Chhaava passed the $80 million mark at the worldwide box office; the majority of its revenue, as expected, came from India. It's currently the ninth-biggest film of 2025, having out-performed Hollywood titles such as Flight Risk and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Sambhaji Maharaj is a revered historical figure in the state of Maharashtra, which houses the Hindi-language film industry. When people talk about "Bollywood" films, what they're actually referring to are the movies made in the Hindi language. India has numerous regional film industries, which means that there is an opportunity for one region's film to cross over into another region. For instance, the period blockbuster RRR was originally a Telugu-language film, but it worked incredibly across India.

More recently, the film Pushpa 2: The Rule also broke boundaries in the culturally diverse country. The Telugu movie emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time in the Hindi-speaking regions. It was also able to pass the $200 million mark in global box office revenue. Three other Indian films — Animal, Pathaan, and Jawan — passed the $100 million mark globally in the last few years. Whether Chhaava hits this coveted milestone remains to be seen. What makes the film's success special is the fact that it doesn't feature an established superstar. Jawan and Pathaan, for instance, were headlined by the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, arguably the most popular Indian film star of all.

Rashmika Mandanna Is Emerging as a Lucky Charm