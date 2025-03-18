Having completed a month of release in theaters worldwide, the Indian historical action film Chhaava is still drawing crowds. The film made the most of low competition over the past month, and remains the number one choice for audiences in its home country, much like how Ne Zha 2 has been playing to crowds in China. Chhaava recently passed a major new global box office milestone, as it retained a spot among the 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025. It was, however, recently overtaken by the science-fiction film Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Bong Joon Ho.

Chhaava has made over $85 million worldwide so far, with $73 million of this total coming from India. It's the highest-grossing film of star Vicky Kaushal's decade-old career by a wide margin, and the third blockbuster in a row for his co-star, Rashmika Mandanna. Her last two films were the action sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule and the controversial revenge epic Animal. Combined, Mandanna's last three films, including Chhaava, have made nearly $400 million globally. Pushpa 2 was a generational hit, grossing over $200 million worldwide and rewriting the rules for Indian movies.

Despite originally being set in the Telugu language, which is spoken in the south of India, Pushpa 2 was a hit even in the Hindi-speaking northern regions. India has several local language film industries that don't usually collaborate with each other, barring certain occasions. Pushpa 2 is a great example of what is described in the industry as a "pan-Indian" film, meaning a movie that has the capability of attracting audiences nationwide. Chhaava, however, is a traditional Bollywood film — a film originally set in the Hindi language, geared towards audiences in a particular geographical region.

'Chhaava' Opened to Poor Reviews