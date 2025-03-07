The historical drama Chhaava debuted theatrically only around three weeks ago, but it's already among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The movie made the most of little competition, just as Captain America: Brave New World has been doing domestically. Starring the up-and-coming star Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of 17th-century king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava opened to mediocre reviews but terrific audience response, especially in the regions of India where Sambhaji is a venerated figure.

With over $75 million in global box office revenue, Chhaava is now among the 10 highest-grossing films of 2025. It's still early days, but in a somewhat unexpected turn of events, the majority of the top 10 list is currently dominated by international titles. The highest-grossing film of the year is China's Ne Zha 2, which has grossed over $2 billion worldwide. In fact, the Middle Kingdom is responsible for five of the year's 10 highest-grossing hits, with Detective Chinatown 1900 occupying the number two spot. The highest-grossing Hollywood hit of the year is Captain America: Brave New World, with around $345 million worldwide.

Only two other American films have found spots in the top 10 — Dog Man, with $113 million worldwide, and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, with a little over $55 million worldwide. The remaining spot has been claimed by Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which recently hit the $100 million mark at the box office, without a theatrical release domestically. Chhaava is currently among the 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time, and one of the 10 biggest Hindi-language movies ever made. India has several regional language industries that operate independently of each other, and only Hindi-language movies can be classified as "Bollywood" — the term doesn't apply to every film that the country produces.

'Chhaava' Pleased Audiences, But Not Critics