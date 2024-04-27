The Big Picture Brett Morgen's Chicago 10 chronicles one of the most notable trials in American history.

Merging animation and archive footage, the documentary revisits the bizarre circumstances that preceded the trial while also recreating the events in the courtroom.

Released in 2007, Chicago 10 predates Aaron Sorkin's 2020 Oscar-nominated The Trial of the Chicago Seven.

The trial of the Chicago 7 or rather, the Chicago 8 – as we will discuss further down this article – is one of the biggest miscarriages of justice to ever take place in American history. In 1968, during the Democratic National Convention that would choose Lyndon Johnson as the party’s candidate for reelection, eight men were accused of inciting riots that were, in fact, largely caused by police brutality. In a trial that was kangaroo court from start to finish, they were acquitted of conspiracy, but convicted on charges that went from crossing state lines with the intention of provoking civil unrest to teaching demonstrators how to make incendiary devices. Alongside their lawyers, most of them were also convicted of contempt. This alone should go to show what a circus the trial of the Chicago 8 was, but, if you still have questions, then Brett Morgen’s Chicago 10 is the documentary for you.

Best known for his more recent music documentaries Moonage Daydream and Cobain: Montage of Heck, Morgen delved into the story of the Chicago 8 all the way back in 2007. Mixing archive footage with animation, the director brought the trial, as well as the bizarre circumstances that preceded it, to life, building a connection between what went down in 1968 and the goings-on of contemporary American politics. It is a work of art, one that has a lot to say about very different, yet very similar points in history. Alas, the movie is not that frequently remembered as the definitive work on the trial of the Chicago 8.

For better or for worse, that title currently belongs to Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, an Oscar-nominated film starring Eddie Redmayne and Sacha Baron Cohen. However, despite being a captivating courtroom drama, it is no secret that Sorkin took some serious liberties with what actually happened in order to infuse his film with more dramatic tension. This isn’t uncommon for screenwriters and directors, and is in fact necessary to make reality look more like fiction, which is ultimately what viewers are seeking when they go to see, say, a courtroom drama. Still, it does mean that these movies don’t often tell the whole story, which makes films like Chicago 10 a must-watch for those that want to know more about the actual events.

‘Chicago 10’ Has a Powerful Message About Contemporary American Politics

This is not to say that Chicago 10 doesn’t have its own agenda. The movie has a very clear message it wants you, the viewer, to listen to – a message delivered mostly through Morgen’s choices of soundtrack. The vast majority of the songs that appear in the movie are not from the time of the events depicted in the scenes, but posterior to them, as if to suggest a continuation of what happened in those late 60s days throughout the rest of American history. At one point, Eminem’s “Mosh” pops up, and the mention of George W. Bush as well as a plea to bring the troops home reminds us that there is a connection to be made between the final throes of the Vietnam War and the War on Terror, particularly the invasion of Iraq.

The Vietnam War was essential to the trial of the Chicago 8. It was the conflict, that had been going on for nearly 15 years in 1968, that drove the Chicago 8 and other protesters to the Illinois state capital. During President John F. Kennedy’s time in office, the U.S.’s role in the war between North and South Vietnam increased. The situation got even direr after Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. Under former vice-president Lyndon B. Johnson, the number of American soldiers in the region jumped from 16,000 to 23,000 in the matter of a year. Eventually, the U.S. would lose 58,200 thousand men in Vietnam, with thousands of others severely injured. The number of Vietnamese army and civilian deaths is around 3 million.

Related After 'Masters of the Air,' Watch This Apple TV+ WWII Documentary Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg give viewers another window into the lives of the real-life men of The Bloody Hundredth.

Nevertheless, by 1968, it was already pretty clear that the American military was caught in a quagmire and that there was no way the U.S. would get what it wanted out of the war without a massive loss of lives. Furthermore, American youths were starting to get the overall sensation that they were being sent to a completely foreign land just to kill other youths that had never done them any harm. So, under the banner of putting a stop to war, groups as distinct as the pacifist National Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam (Mobe) and the radical counterculture organization Yippies gathered in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention.

But Chicago mayor, Richard J. Daley, was having none of it. Doing everything in his power to stop the demonstrations, he ordered the police to use all force against protesters. And that’s where all hell broke loose. For days on end, the area around Grant Park was turned into a war zone of its own, with thousands of demonstrators, journalists, and bystanders beaten and maced by police. Nearly a year later, eight demonstrators were charged by the Richard Nixon administration with inciting the riots: Yippies Abbie Hoffman (voiced by Hank Azaria) and Jerry Rubin (Mark Ruffalo), Mobe leaders Tom Hayden (Reg Rogers) and David Dellinger (Dylan Baker), Black Panther leader Bobby Seale (Jeffrey Wright), and anti-war activists Lee Weiner (Chuck Montgomery) and Rennie Davis (James Urbaniak). Convicted of multiple charges and sentenced by judge Julius Hoffman (Roy Scheider), all the accused were cleared in appeals court, but the trial remains one of the most shocking in American history.

Brett Morgen Uses Animation to Depict the Trial of the Chicago 8

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The reason is not simply the fact that there was no proof that the defendants had actually committed the crimes they stood accused of, but also the handling of the trial by Hoffman. The judge held defense lawyers in contempt simply for objecting to something said by the prosecution, denied defendants their constitutional rights, and even went as far as having officers tie up and gag Seale, the only Black defendant, because he chose to represent himself. These horrifying instances are all present in Chicago 10 through rotoscope animation. With the courtroom transcripts in his hands and a packed cast of actors, Morgen recreates the most emblematic moments of the trial.

Now, it is perhaps worth noticing that the animation is not the real winner in Chicago 10. The camera movements and the design look a little strange, almost like a janky videogame, particularly in the earlier scenes, in which we are still getting used to the style. There is one scene in which Morgen opts for a more cartoon-like animation for an Abbie Hoffman speech, and this actually feels much more seamless than the supposed realism of the rotoscoping technique. Still, the animated sequences get easier on the eyes as the movie progresses, so don’t let yourself be put off by the first few courtroom scenes.

Furthermore, the option for animation proves to be the correct one, especially when paired with the archive footage that Morgen uses to reconstruct the events that led to the trial. There is never the feeling, as one might get with a live-action reconstruction, that these are indeed the events as they happened. It is pretty clear from the get-go that the movie’s animated scenes are a reinterpretation of events, with lines read by voice actors, and movements and expressions created by animators. For a documentary, this separation between fact and fiction is essential. Viewers are constantly in the know about what is and isn’t the real deal.

'Chicago 10' Devotes Itself to Telling the Whole Story Behind the Chicago 8

Close

Unlike The Trial of the Chicago 7, which fictionalizes most of the story and leaves out some important elements in an attempt at looking as close to reality as possible, Chicago 10 makes it clear what it is making up in order to tell the whole story as closely to what actually happened as it can. With archive footage ranging from interviews with Daley to images of police officers beating up demonstrators, the movie sets off to create an all-encompassing depiction of the events that led to the trial. And through real or imagined – and equally animated – conversations between the defendants, it purports to paint a picture of the various political interests that were involved in the demonstrations as faithfully as possible. Chicago 10, for instance, never sanitizes its Yippies, showing them as the radicals that they were, leaving in racist or homophobic remarks that sure don’t make them look good in a contemporary viewer’s eyes.

The title of the film already goes a long way to showing how all-encompassing the project aims to be. According to Morgen, it is based on a line said by Jerry Rubin himself: “Anyone who calls us the Chicago 7 is a racist. Because you’re discrediting Bobby Seale. You can call us the Chicago 8, but really we’re the Chicago 10, because our two lawyers went down with us.” Now, Seale’s case was eventually separated from the other seven, but Morgen felt that this new title also presented him with the opportunity of making something unique. “I felt like it would also allow me to appropriate the story, rebrand the story,” he stated.

In the same interview, Morgen also justified his decision to make the courtroom scenes animated. “With the amount of archival footage that was going to be in the film, the audience would be constantly forced to juxtapose the actor’s image with the real person’s image,” he said. “[I wanted] the audience to experience the film more as mythology than a traditional documentary.” The result is as impactful as it can be. Morgen makes it clear that the trial of the Chicago 8 is not an isolated occurrence in American history, but a symptom of something bigger. “I don’t think of this as a movie about 1968 at all,” Morgen continues in the interview. “I think this is a movie about 2007 and 2008. Usually you see documentaries set in 1968, and you get this big montage of all these pivotal moments of that year. I didn’t want that. I wanted the film to tell a story about a war going on, opposition to that war, and a government trying to silence the opposition.” And, indeed, he manages to do just that. Whether you're looking for the past, the present, or the future, Chicago 10 is an always relevant documentary.

Chicago 10 is currnetly available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

WATCH ON TUBI