The film adaptation of Chicago is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a new Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook. The Academy Awarding-winning musical will arrive on Blu-ray on February 7, from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook will include access to a digital copy of the film, which boasts of over three hours of a legacy bonus content. The bonus content will include commentary from the musical’s director Rob Marshall and screenwriter Bill Condon. The 20th anniversary gift will also feature cast and crew interviews with an extensive look at the film, plus extended musical performances. Audiences will be privileged to treats such as cast music rehearsals, a look behind the scenes, and the movie's casting process.

A line-up of the bonus content's musical performances includes, “And All That Jazz”, “When You’re Good to Mama, “Cell Block Tango”, “We Both Reached For the Gun”, “Mister Cellophane”, “All I Care About”, “Nowadays”, “I Can’t Do It Alone”, “Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag” rehearsal and “Cell Block Tango” rehearsal.

Chicago was originally released on January 24, 2003, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, John C. Reilly, Christine Baranski, and others. The musical movie is a thrilling adaptation of the 1975 Broadway musical of the same name, exploring the themes of fame, corruption, and scandal in Chicago during the Jazz Age with electrifying musical numbers, wildly entertaining satire, and plenty of glitz and glamour. The musical follows the story of Roxie Hart (Zellweger) and Velma Kelly (Zeta-Jones), who find themselves in jail together while awaiting trial for murder. Chicago, which was nominated for 13 Academy Awards, went on to win six, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for Zeta-Jones, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

The magic created on musical stages with dance ensembles and emotional ballads has proved time and time again that storytelling is more than just spoken words. This is why Broadway musicals being adapted into movies is a hit in Hollywood. Not to mention the fact that musical movies are more accessible to a larger audience than the Broadway stage is. A revisit into the world of Chicago came at the right time, introducing the award-winning musical to a newer audience, especially with the recent release of Matilda The Musical and the successes of new age musicals like The Greatest Showman and The High School Musical franchise.