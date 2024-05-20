The Big Picture Eamonn Walker's departure from Chicago Fire will take place int he Season 12 finale.

Boden's exit will be similar to Casey's departure to Oregon, impacting the firehouse for episodes to come.

The finale will address lingering relationships and introduce a potential threat from inside Firehouse 51.

The Chicago Fire Season 12 finale has several arcs to wrap up. Still, none feels as crucial as giving Boden a fitting farewell as Eamonn Walker exits the series, especially when he's been a regular since the series' premiere. It was unclear how the show aims to say goodbye to one of its best characters. In an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Andrea Newman teased something familiar that relieves Boden from his current duties. When Casey revealed that he would leave Chicago, he went to Oregon to care for the Darden boys after seeing their living situation, and it sounds like Boden's exit will follow a similar pattern.

In Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 4, Boden's stepson arrived seeking his help, and Boden promised to be there for him. Newman teased a development on this front, noting that something shocking will happen that forces Boden to rethink some aspects of his life. She teased the impact that Boden's decision will have on the rest of the firehouse, saying:

“Boden has been managing a lot of change at home (with his stepson James) and at 51, and learned a lot while doing it, including about himself. A shocking incident in the finale will highlight what it means to him to be a leader, and everyone close to him will be impacted in a huge way by the decision he makes.”

'Chicago Fire's Season 12 Finale Will Be Loaded

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Newman also discussed what's on the horizon in this week's finale. The show has developed several arcs throughout the season that it has left hanging, especially with relationships. “There are so many decisions to be made, I don’t think I could count them all,” said Newman on how much the finale has to accomplish. She revealed that there will be some headway made regarding romantic relationships, saying,

“Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie), Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Carver (Jake Lockett), Damon (Michael Bradway) being drawn to Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) dealing with the emotional fallout of Episode 1211, it’s a relationship rollercoaster and viewers will just have to hold on tight!”

Chicago Fire is famous for delivering cliffhangers so tense one cannot tell what the future of the firehouse might look like in the succeeding season. The show has been toying with the idea of a threat against Firehouse 51 that originates from inside the firehouse, something Newman talked about, saying, "51 has dealt with all kinds of outside conflict over the years… but when it comes to next season I keep thinking of a famous line from that old horror movie, When A Stranger Calls: ‘It’s coming from inside the house.'”

Catch the season finale this Wednesday at 9 PM on NBC. Catch up on Peacock.

Chicago Fire The story of firefighters and paramedics in the city of Chicago, both on a personal and professional level. Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Seasons 12 Studio NBC

WATCH ON PEACOCK