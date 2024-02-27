The Big Picture Sylvie and Casey's wedding on Chicago Fire is finally happening, bringing joy to fans and the cast alike.

The wedding everyone has been waiting for on Chicago Fire happens this week. The couple in question means a lot to fans and a behind-the-scenes video shared by Entertainment Weekly shows just how much they mean to the cast too. The happy occasion is Sylvie and Casey's wedding which sees everyone in attendance but the happiness will be marred by a looming outcome where after getting married, Casey and Sylvie will move to Oregon to start their new life together. In the video, the cast talks about what it means to them to see these two characters finally reach their destination. The video also shows some footage from the episode, from Chief Boden officiating the wedding, the newlyweds sharing their first kiss, and the reception at Molly's where everyone has a good time.

"We are gathered here today to celebrate the union of Casey and Sylvie Brett," Boden's words boom at the beginning of the clip. Kara Killmer shares that the event is bittersweet but she stresses that it's more sweet than bitter. There are worse fates that characters have met in Chicago Fire. Marrying the love of your life and leaving with them to start a family is quite sweet. Jesse Spencer calls shooting the wedding a "long time coming." He says that Sylvie and Casey deserve each other.

"It's gonna be a wonderful wedding," says Eamonn Walker. Chicago P.D, star Amy Morton guests as her character Trudy Platt as she accompanies her husband Mouch to the wedding. Despite it being a fake one, the shooting of the wedding made her cry. "You made me cry. And I know it's not a real wedding but you made me cry." If her reaction is any indication, fans should be ready with tissues because it might make them cry too. The video cuts to the real scenes in the episode as it shows Chief Boden officiating the wedding and everyone claps for the newlyweds.

The Brettsey Wedding Brings Everyone Together

The clip cuts to the wedding reception at Molly's where everyone is dancing their hearts out. A beautiful four-tier cake graces the occasion as everyone comes up to the newlyweds to congratulate them. The wedding brings everyone together, something that makes Eamonn Walker very happy. Some of the characters present in the wedding have never shared a scene and it is heartwarming to see them interact for the first time. The jovial mood created by the wedding bleeds over to the real life and the cast has fun. Taylor Kinney reflects on the reunion of the Chicago Fire family and admits that when they're together they sometimes have too much fun. Spencer closes out the video by saying that it feels like "happily ever after" for Brettsey, and Kara Killmer agrees.

Catch the episode this Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the fun and emotional video over at Entertainment Weekly.