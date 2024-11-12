Carver's family is not his favorite topic of conversation. When he arrived at Firehouse 51, Carver tried to keep his family's troubled past a secret but couldn't when the feelings spilled over during a call. Now in Chicago Fire Season 13, Carver reverts to his old self when he returns from Texas. The show has teased some dynamics between Carver and his brothers and father, but nothing explicit about his family has been seen yet. Peeling back these layers would benefit the character, something Jake Lockett talked to TV Line about. When asked if the show would explore Carver's family and try to find the issues, Locket said:

"I don’t know if we’re going to get any more insight [into the family]. I haven’t seen that, so who knows? I mean, at some point, I’m sure life will come back around, and we’ll see aspects of that. But currently, I don’t know."

Jake Lockett Previews What May Have Happened to Carver in Texas.

Lockett thinks Carver's family affects him profoundly despite his lack of surety about their onscreen appearance. "I know what I think happened or what I know to have happened," the actor began. "You go back to fix things, and there’s an assumption in your head that people are going to be willing to hear you, and I think more often than not, people aren’t willing to put the past behind them. So I think, in general, that’s really what it came down to," Lockett said, referring to Carver's latest reunion with his family during furlough. He expounded on what he thinks went down, saying,

"So I think there [are] some earnest and righteous reasons for going down there, but that’s only one side of it. There’s always at least one other person in it, if not two or three, especially with his family. So I think there was probably some missed expectations on his part. He thought people were going to be willing to have a conversation, and I think, more than likely, it was not only a not willing to have a conversation, but it was almost disappointment that he would even try to talk about it, which I think he’s mad about."

For now, it doesn't seem like Carver's family will be part of his story this season, but that's probably best since he's already dealing with a lot. Tune in to Chicago Fire Season 13 on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. to see how Carver's story plays out. Catch up with past episodes on Peacock.

