Chicago Fire is known for it's thrilling action and emotional character-driven stories. In its years of storytelling, many characters have been a part of this series and have left an impact on this team. While these characters are flawed, there's something likable about each of them.

Some characters, like Lieutenant Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), have a strict exterior but want the best for his work family. Others, like Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) are sunshine embodied. Each of the main characters of Chicago Fire are likable in their own way.

10 Matthew Casey

Lieutenant Casey has been a staple of Firehouse 51 from the beginning of the series. He's had misguided romances ruined by his own hubris. After leaving the show in Season 10, he returned in Season 11.

Unfortunately, Casey often gets in his own way when he tries to do the right thing. He's often too unflexible for his own good. Sometimes, his indecision also prevents him from being the most likable version of himself.

9 "Mouch" McHolland

Mouch's experience makes him a mentor to many at Firehouse 51. As a union representative, he is also the go-to for any kind of legal advice. Before marrying Trudy Platt (Amy Morton), he was involved in many chaotic romances. After being shot in the Season 11 finale, his fate remains unclear.

Mouch has a heart of gold underneath his chaotic energy. However, it's often hard to really get to know him on a deeper level. He is always there to support his colleagues even if he may have a side quest happening at the same time.

8 Blake Gallo

Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) is among the newest members of Firehouse 51. He's learning from the best on the team and is coming into his own. His desire to become a firefighter came after his family was killed in a house fire.

Gallo is part of Chicago Fire's next generation. He is being established as a character who could be foundational to this team. While he's been a part of the team since Season 8, he is still developing as a character.

7 Joe Cruz

Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) is a bastion of Squad 3 and has become another leader on the team. After growing up around gang violence, he dedicates his life to improving his community. He names his son after his deceased colleague and friend Otis.

Beneath his sometimes tough exterior, Cruz demonstrates that he has a heart of gold. He is always willing to put his neck out for those he loves. While it may sometimes be difficult for him to show his emotional vulnerability, he always makes it clear he wants what's best for his team.

6 Kelly Sevaride

Kelly Sevaride (Taylor Kinney) is one of the most prominent leaders of Firehouse 51. He also often serves as an investigator in a sometimes official, sometimes unofficial capacity. He's married to fellow firefighter Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

Sevaride often lets his emotions cloud his judgment, even when he has the best of intentions. He is very protective of his team and is someone everyone looks up to. He sometimes needs to be reminded of the fact that he's a team leader, but he always steps up in the end.

5 Wallace Boden

Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) is a Battalion Chief who oversees the firefighters and paramedics based out of Firehouse 51. He's an essential support to his staff, and is willing to risk his own career to defend them.

Chicago Fire has seen many tragedies, and Boden is always there as a support to his staff and their families. He, too, has a gruff exterior. However, he's at his best when he lets himself be vulnerable.

4 Christopher Herrmann

At the beginning of the series, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is fairly standoffish and unsupportive of new members of the team. However, he has grown into an indispensable leader everyone can go to for advice and support. He is the definition of a team player.

Herrmann is made more likable in his role as a caregiver to his wife Cindy as she faces cancer. This humbling experience makes him a more understanding and more open friend and colleague. The fact that he learns to accept help and support makes it easier for him to provide the same.

3 Sylvie Brett

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) is a paramedic with Ambulance 61. She is eventually promoted to Paramedic in Charge. She has also been in a relationship with Casey, however their fate as a couple is unclear as of the Season 11 finale.

Sylvie's disposition makes her incredibly easy to love. Even under pressure, she is always a professional and an example for her colleagues. She also brings a sweet and smart sense of humor to lighten the tension of such a difficult job.

2 Stella Kidd

Stella Kidd joined Chicago Fire in Season 4, and has since become an indispensable member of this team. She also consistently demonstrates her leadership to members of her team, and is a crucial support to many. She is now a Lieutenant on the team.

Stella demonstrates repeatedly that she is perfectly in touch with her own emotions. This makes her a more emotionally rich character, which makes her a more effective leader. She is the type of person anyone would want in their corner during their worst moments.

1 Gabriella Dawson

Gabriella Dawson (Monica Raymund) began her career as a paramedic before training as a firefighter. She was the Paramedic in Charge before her career change. After Season 6, she leaves to continue her career in a rescue unit in Puerto Rico.

Dawson was always a leader during her tenure on the series. Even when she was learning her new role, she always led her team by demonstrating her experience. She was also critical in helping members of her team through tragic losses over the years.

