Your Chicago combo is guaranteed for at least one more year. Today, NBC/Universal announced that the trio of procedural series and fan-favorites Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have all been renewed to the 2023-2024 season, which kicks off this Fall. Hailing from the Dick Wolf production company, the series are “sisters” of sorts to the Law & Order series franchise, which also got renewed.

The announcement takes Chicago Fire to Season 12, Chicago P.D. to Season 11 and Chicago Med to Season 9. Considering that each show tends to deliver 20-22 episodes a season, fans of all the Chicago series universe just got 60+ episodes to look forward to in the upcoming seasons.

Numbers Point to a Long Life for Chicago Franchise

The renewals don’t come as a shock to whoever follows TV ratings. Ever since their premiere, the trio of Chicago series have performed consistently well among the 18-49 demo. In this season alone (2022-2023), the shows have raked in close to 50 million viewers total across NBC network and Peacock – where you can stream new episodes the day after they air. The shows frequently take NBC to the #1 spot in the demos for drama shows on their air dates.

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. Moving Forward Despite MIA Cast Members

The Chicago Fire universe has suffered some shifts recently, but the kind you expect when a series has been on the air for over a decade. Fan-favorite Jesse Spencer returned for a guest appearance in Season 11, but revealed that returning full time to the series seems unlikely, even though he never says never. Also, long-time cast member Taylor Kinney recently took a break from the series, for personal reasons and no specific date to return – which could impact how the series will move forward.

Chicago Med also bid farewell to two long-time cast members last December: Yaya DaCosta and Brian Tee were written off the series as their characters started working on a mobile medical van. Similarly, Jesse Lee Soffer left Chicago P.D. after 10 seasons in 2022. This is common ground for long-running series, but the way new characters are introduced and the absence of fan favorites is handled can directly impact a show’s audience.

The renewal also perpetuates Dick Wolf’s run as one of television’s most prolific producers in television history. All the shows created and produced by Wolf combined have reached the landmark number of 84 seasons greenlit by the network – and if numbers remain strong, we’re looking at plenty more to come. In an official statement, Wolf celebrated his four-decade relationship with NBC/Universal and praised casts, writers, and producers, and thanked fans for their continued support.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are currently nearing their season finales on NBC. The network is yet to set a return date for all the shows in the Fall.