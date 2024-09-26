Damon's presence in Chicago Fire Season 13 will significantly affect his half-brother, Kelly Severide. Following the shocking revelation in Season 12, the succeeding season finds Kelly acclimating to working with a sibling he never knew he had. Having Damon around will affect everything, from his work to his personal life. But since work and personal life are intricately entangled for Severide, one will affect the other. Chicago Fire's showrunner Andrea Newman talked to The Hollywood Reporter about what viewers can expect in the upcoming season. She previewed the Damon and Severide arc and how it affects Kelly's marriage with Stella.

"It’s going to be a big thing for Severide," Newman said of the Damon arc. "Severide was already thinking about family at the end of last season, and we had a conversation between him and Kidd about starting a family. And then it’s revealed at the end of last season that he has this half-brother," she continued, revealing the overlap between Kelly's desires and reality. Newman added how it affects Stella, saying:

"That relationship is going to come into play in a big way at the beginning of this season, because it involves Kidd too, because she’s Damon’s boss as his lieutenant. So, there is the fact that he’s related and then, that he kept the secret. That’s going to be a big factor in their relationship and kind of creates a trio of those three."

Will Severide Still Want a Family Now That Damon Is Here?

Close

Newman talked about how Damon's arrival affects Severide's desire to have a family. She revealed that this story line will unfold throughout the season as the show explores how having a child affects Severide and Stella. Damon is a reminder that they never had great parental role models growing up and have some things to work through before committing. Newman painted a picture of the arc, saying,

"That’s going to be an evolving story too, because we really wanted to explore the idea of how different it is when a male firefighter makes that decision than when a female firefighter does, and how it would affect Kidd so differently than it would affect Severide. It’s a conversation for that reason, and also because, emotionally, those guys don’t have great role models in terms of parenting. This half-brother is a reminder of that. They have to work through some issues themselves, not just the procedural stuff at the firehouse, but also just in terms of their relationship and their pasts."

Will Stella and Kelly have a baby, or will they decide otherwise? Tune in to Chicago Fire every Wednesday at 9 p.m. to see how it all plays out. You can also watch past episodes on Peacock.

Chicago Fire Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Joe Miñoso , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker , Randy Flagler , Jesse Spencer , Kara Killmer , Miranda Rae Mayo , Yuriy Sardarov , Monica Raymund , Daniel Kyri , Alberto Rosende , Anthony Ferraris , Hanako Greensmith , Charlie Barnett , Robyn Coffin , Lauren German , Steven R. McQueen , Annie Ilonzeh Seasons 13 Network NBC Main Genre Drama Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas Story By michael brandt Writers Michael Brandt Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors Michael Brandt Showrunner Andrea Newman Character(s) Kelly Severide , Christopher Herrmann , Joe Cruz , Randy McHolland , Wallace Boden , Capp , Matthew Casey , Sylvie Brett , Stella Kidd , Brian Zvonecek , Gabriela Dawson , Darren Ritter , Blake Gallo , Tony , Violet Mikami , Peter Mills , Cindy Herrmann , Leslie Shay , Jimmy Borelli , Emily Foster Expand

