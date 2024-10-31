Dom Pascal's arrival in Firehouse 51 has shaken up the firehouse as he changes the leadership style everyone had gotten used to. Various characters in Chicago Fire Season 13 react differently to him, but many of those reactions have been negative. In fact, in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 6, "Birds of Prey," Severide clashes with Pascal over how the aftermath of a call should be dealt with. The November 6 episode adds to the overwhelming reaction the chief has gotten. But Pascal doesn't mind or care, like Dermot Mulroney told TV Insider. “He’s not there to be anybody’s best friend,” the actor said. Mulroney added on why the character has not won anyone over yet, saying,

“He definitely approached this new job very strictly. You see him come in very demanding. Now, has it really effectively changed the dynamic within the house yet in the episodes we’ve seen? I can’t say so much, frankly. Pascal himself is not that familiar with what led up to Season 13 and he’s trying, right? He’s trying to run a tight ship, but it’s a little hard. Pascal’s kind of a rules-y guy."

There Are Still More Dom Pascal Conflicts to Come In 'Chicago Fire' Season 13.

Image via NBC

There is a lot of history behind Pascal in Miami and Chicago. It's unclear what made him leave both cities, but it doesn't appear good. “The writers are brilliant by how slight the mention had to be in those early episodes about what happened in Miami, that it’s driving people crazy, and then I have no idea when you’re going to get let off the hook,” Mulroney teased of this arc.

Still, Pascal wants everyone to follow the rules even when he might flaunt them himself. The issue of Kelly and Stella working together is still pending, and his upcoming kerfuffle with Kelly might not help things. Meanwhile, Herrmann is considering taking up a leadership position, but Pascal won't move over that easily if Herrmann decides to pursue Firehouse 51's top position. Mulroney previewed this potential conflict, saying,

“I feel like Pascal was put directly in Herrmann’s path from leftover from Season 12 and Boden’s exit. I think he was kind of being set up, as I understand it, as the heir apparent to that seat behind the chief’s desk. Well, sorry, Pascal’s here, and I don’t feel like he’s going anywhere. So the writers are going to have to figure that out.”

Is Pascal's tenure bound to be a short one? Will he manage to change the firehouse? Tune in to Chicago Fire on NBC on Wednesdays to find out. Catch up on Peacock before the show returns on November 6.

Chicago Fire Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Joe Miñoso , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker , Randy Flagler , Jesse Spencer , Kara Killmer , Miranda Rae Mayo , Yuriy Sardarov , Monica Raymund , Daniel Kyri , Alberto Rosende , Anthony Ferraris , Hanako Greensmith , Charlie Barnett , Robyn Coffin , Lauren German , Steven R. McQueen , Annie Ilonzeh Seasons 13 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Expand

