Chicago Fire returned with its thirteenth season less than two months ago, and in the premiere episode, viewers finally found out why Herrmann (David Eigenberg) didn’t succeed Boden (Eamonn Walker) as the new chief, but instead, Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) got the position. Apparently, Herrmann got sick before the captain’s test; still, he plans to take it the next time it happens. In anticipation of that, Eigenberg is sharing just how prepared his character is for the test, which is unfortunately not by much.

In an interview with TV Insider, the actor admitted that Herrmann is not ready for the test as he’s not a very focused person except “when the chips are down.” He then added:

“Nothing goes easy for the character, Herrmann, and self-confidence is not his strong suit, although he can be blustery and blowing, and he knows what’s right. I think the character knows what’s right. He doesn’t always know what’s the exact right thing to do, and he has to be steered by other people.”

This will not be the first test Herrmann will take in Chicago Fire, as fans will recall when he took the Lieutenant exam earlier. However, he only passed after five previous attempts before he was officially promoted to Lieutenant in Season 7, taking over as officer in charge of Engine Company 51.

There’s Something Else Coming Up For Herrmann in 'Chicago Fire' Season 13

Image via NBC

In addition to the captain test coming up for Herrmann in Chicago Fire Season 13, there’s something exciting ahead for the character and his wife, Cindy (Robyn Coffin), early in this installment, as revealed by Eigenberg. He said:

“I adore Robyn Coffin. She’s been popping in a bit. I adore their relationship. She’s a wonderful human being, a wonderful actor. We had a lot of fun doing early [in the season when] they actually had some passion, and she took him upstairs, and it was wonderful. And I couldn’t be happier doing that kind of work with Robyn and those two characters. And she’s back at it, and she’s always a step away from stepping on his neck because Herrmann is a little bit unmoored.”

Chicago Fire Season 13 airs on Wednesdays on NBC.