Several cast members depart from Chicago Fire, including Sam Carver.

New faces join the cast as replacements, such as Jocelyn Hudon as series regular Lyla Novak.

Jake Lockett, the man behind fan-favorite firefighter Sam Carver in Chicago Fire, has been officially hanging out with Alberto Rosende, a former star of the hit procedural, during the summer break. In a post on his Instagram story, Lockett was seen playing golf with his once co-star, with the pair seemingly sharing a wonderful vacation. Sadly, among many major shake-ups for not just Fire but the rest of the One Chicago universe, Rosende's Blake Gallo was announced to be leaving the show at the start of Season 12. Firehouse 51 simply won't have the same look going forward, with other notable names, including some that have left viewers stunned, also confirmed to be departing.

In fact, Lockett's Sam Carver doesn't look to be safe from the swinging casting axe either, especially if his time in Season 12 is anything to go by. Despite bursting onto the show and demanding the screen, becoming a firm favorite in the process, Carver's residual feelings towards Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) ended up getting him in all sorts of awkward trouble. Towards the end of the most recent season, Kidd announced that Carver had taken another furlough, which looked suspicious to audiences following Carver's argument with Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) in the locker. His disappearance was then never resolved come the final moments of Season 12, with fans worried that, given the current trend of exits, he may never return for Season 13.

The Revolving Door at 'Chicago Fire' Sees Many New Names Join the Cast

For every sad exit, there comes the opportunity for an exciting arrival, which is exactly what seems to be happening at Firehouse 51. After the consistent departures in recent times, including the likes of Rosende, Rome Flynn, and Kara Killmer, there have already been several faces added as replacements. After Flynn was the name to replace Rosende, he only lasted a surprising six episodes, with his character, Derrick Gibson, leaving Firehouse 51 to get help for his prescription pill addiction. However, recently, Jocelyn Hudon, who plays paramedic Lyla Novak, was promoted to the role of series regular following an impressive single season. This has sparked a positive reception from viewers, who rejoiced in some good news among the sea of bad, including the shocking departure of the iconic Eammon Walker.

Jake Lockett and Alberto Rosende have created a mini Chicago Fire reunion via Jake's Instagram story. You can see Chicago Fire and the rest of One Chicago return this fall on NBC.

