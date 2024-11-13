Carver is going through something different in Chicago Fire Season 13. After confessing his feelings to Violet and not having them reciprocated -- at least instantly -- he left for Texas and returned with a new girlfriend. Tori has been a wild trip for Carver as they party until the wee morning hours, only for Carver to go to work looking like a ghost. Yet despite these negative consequences for his health and career, he's not willing to break up with her. Jake Lockett talked to TV Line about Carver's arc this season. He spoke about why Carver stays with Tori, saying,

"I think for him, it’s the comfort. It’s someone that knows his past. Growing up together, she’s seen the dark sides of him, and she understands how his darkness is. She also has her own darkness. And being able to fully deal with that and not judge him on it, not try to change anything, is an easy way out for him. I don’t know if it’s the best way out for him, but it’s definitely an easier way out for him."

Carver and Tori's Relationship Is Complicated, Teases Jake Lockett

Image via NBC

Apart from this connection going back decades, Tori seems to have genuine feelings for Carver and wants to be with him. "I think there’s also some manipulation going on there. Tori is someone who really believes in a relationship, and the question is, like, is it to the detriment of both of them?" said Lockett. Her constant push for them to be together and have fun might manifest her insecurities. Lockett added about why the hamster wheel is hard for Carver to step out of, saying,

"It’s definitely something that is uncomfortable at times because Tori pushes his boundaries and makes him question certain things that I think his character is not into. But because you have this person who you have feelings for and has been there for you, you get put into this kind of gray space where you’re like, 'Man, I don’t know where to step next.'"

Whether recent developments where Stella sends Carver home will wake him up or whether he continues the downward spiral remains to be seen. Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays to catch new Chicago Fire Season 13 episodes and learn how Carver's story goes.

