Jesse Spencer has revealed he would love for his character to return to Chicago Fire on a more permanent basis. Speaking to TV Line, the actor admitted he would like to see Captain Matt Casey return to Chicago, but things would have to “line up” for that to be possible.

Spencer has confessed that he would like to return to Chicago Fire in future episodes beyond his recent appearance but doesn’t think it will be a possibility. “I think I’m always open to [returning permanently]. I never say never,” Spencer said in the interview, adding that returning the NBC series was always going to be a possibility after he left in October 2021 during the series’ 200th episode. “When I left the show, I talked to Derek and everybody and said, ‘Listen, if it makes sense to bring me in for a storyline that you think would be appropriate for Casey to come in for, I’m happy to pop in for an episode,’” he told co-showrunner Derek Haas at the time. Spencer left the series after portraying Captain Matt Casey for ten years, leaving the show for personal reasons. He reprised his role for a guest appearance in last night’s episode. However, the actor admitted he does not think he will make a permanent, full-time return, saying, “But in terms of like long-term or something, I don’t think so.”

While he would love to return, Spencer admitted that he believes the series should now focus on Lieutenant Stella Kidd whilst Casey returns to his duties as a father. “I don’t think [we’ll see more of Casey] because he’s coming to nominate Kidd as the first-responder liaison to work with the DHS and the FBI if there is this potential attack. So if there is one, he’s not going to be around when it happens,” Spencer said, before explaining that the show should focus on Kidd as the new leader. “He’s really handing the reins over to Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo, Pretty Little Liars, Blood and Oil) . So this is going to be her storyline going forward.” Rather than staying at Firehouse 51, Spencer feels his character will return to his adopted children (his late best-friend’s sons) rather than working out things with his former partner, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer, Chicago P.D, Chicago Med). “I think he’ll go back to Portland and then just get back into his role as dad and just jump back into what he’s doing there. But he’s, obviously, expressed not outright, but she knows that he’s probably still in love with her, and he’s wondering if she still is and [if] she’s still open to it,” Spencer said, before admitting that he does not know exactly what his character’s future holds. “The good thing is I don’t know, and I kind of like that. I like that not knowing thing, if that’s actually a possibility in the future.”

Related: Molly Shannon Is Bursting With Excitement in New 'SNL' Promo

Will the Story Allow Spencer to Return?

If his character were to return to his role full-time, Spencer revealed things would have to align to make it possible. “I feel like it’s messy. There’s a lot of stuff going on there. I saw it as both. I think he would like to come back, and there is the potential to come back, but only if it is right…” He believes his character could make a full-time comeback once his wardens, Ben (portrayed by Liam Booth: Kindred Spirits) and Griffin Darden (portrayed by The Walking Dead's Cameron Scott Roberts), become more settled in their lives and move on to college. Furthermore, his return would also be dependent on whether his new job is finished successfully and if Brett is “still open to” their reconciliation.

Created by Michael Brandt and Haas, Chicago Fire is part of Wolf Entertainment’s Chicago franchise. The series revolves around the lives of the fictional Firehouse 51’s rescue personnel, with the series’ eleventh episode airing in September last year. Executive-produced by Dick Wolf, the series stars Spencer, Killmer, Mayo, ​​David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on NBC. Check out the promo for Season 11, Episode 19: