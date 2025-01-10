Chicago Fire, just like the rest of the One Chicago universe, has returned from its midseason break. For the firefighting procedural drama, the show returned with one big issue for one of its key figures. Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) begins to seek some understanding behind the bullet-shaped pendant urn he found in his locker. In Season 1 of Chicago Fire, Cruz decided to let gang leader Flaco (José Antonio García) die in a fire in order to protect his brother Leon (Jeff Lima). However, what he thought was buried resurfaced with Flaco’s cousin, Junior (Richard Cabral), coming out of prison. By the time the winter premiere had ended, Junior had passed, and Cruz's secret seemingly went buried once more, albeit in a tricky state. But how long can Cruz keep his secret from his friend, Severide (Taylor Kinney)?

Speaking with TV Insider in a recent interview, Miñoso discussed the state of affairs as it affects Cruz and how he might hopefully keep his secret away from Severide. However, Miñoso explains that it will be difficult for Cruz to effectively keep it away from Severide given the Lieutenant's ability to investigate issues properly. Miñoso's comments read:

"And that is the worst idea that he could have had because he works with a fire cop. The guy is basically an investigator who cannot stop investigating at his own peril — which is a whole other thing that I love about Taylor. I did not think that Severide would ever sort of become an arson investigator, especially because of all the stuff that happened with his dad [Treat Williams‘ Benny] and how his dad was an investigator and all that. I’m so obsessed with the weird mirroring and daddy issue storyline thing that they’ve done with him and how he can’t help but jump headfirst into this arson investigation stuff. And so, yeah, he’s definitely going to suspect something. It’s going to be up to Cruz to keep that at bay and to make sure that Severide knows nothing, but let’s not forget he’s a fire cop."

Will Cruz Take the Lieutenant Test?

Herrmann (David Eigenberg) had, earlier in the season, taken the captain's test and passed. Mouch (Christian Stolte) had also taken a test as well, and aced it equally well. Cruz had, last season, taken the lieutenant's test, and there is a question of whether it'd come up again in the present season. Speaking on the issue, Miñoso said:

"But I think if there’s anything that Cruz is realizing, it’s like we’re starting to get too many officers in this house. We’re at a point where there’s not enough seats to fill how many officers are either about to make it or could make it. I think he’s just super thrilled for specifically Mouch. Mouch and Cruz have a really special and interesting relationship. Let’s not forget that sort of the only person that Cruz confesses to in almost a literal confession scene is Mouch in Season 1 — or at least still left."

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays on NBC. Stream past episodes on Peacock.

