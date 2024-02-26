This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Kara Killmer is leaving Chicago Fire as Sylvie's arc comes to a satisfying end after marrying the love of her life.

Killmer reflects on Sylvie's relationship with Casey, the upcoming wedding episode, and potential future storylines.

Despite leaving the show, Killmer remains open to returning and is excited to explore new projects after 10 years on Chicago Fire .

With the upcoming episode of Chicago Fire, Kara Killmer's time on the show ends. It is a bittersweet episode that sees Killmer's character Sylvie marry someone she loves after a long journey, but with the wedding, the pair will leave for Oregon. In a new interview with TV Insider, Killmer reveals why she is leaving Chicago Fire and what motivated that decision. She dives deeper into the upcoming episode and she plans for the future. She also makes it clear whether she will ever return to Chicago Fire.

In the interview, she answers the question on everyone's mind about why she decided to leave the show. She felt it was time for her to exit the show as Sylvie's arc came to a full circle, and it felt like the right time to move on. Killmer is ready to tackle different projects after being on the Chicago Fire set for ten years. She said:

"I think this is definitely the natural conclusion for Sylvie’s character arc. I am so selfishly delighted over the fact that she came to Chicago because she was a jilted bride, left at the altar by her high school boyfriend in Fowlerton, Indiana, and then ends up after 10 years across the aisle from the love of her life and obviously the most eligible bachelor in all of Chicago and Portland. So it’s such a satisfying ending for my character."

Kara Killmer Talks About Brettsey and the Future

Image via Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

In talking about Sylvie and Casey's relationship, Killmer says that Casey is different from all the other relationships Sylvie has been in. She told TV Line that Casey allows Sylvie to be who she is, while in other relationships, Sylvie tries to fit in with the other person. As a Brettsey fan, she was concerned about their future when Casey moved to Oregon, and the relationship became long-distance.

But I also felt the same sort of like, “What are we going to do?” because he’s not here. I think, honestly, what the writers were attempting is exactly what everybody who’s ever had a long-distance relationship can relate to, which is it’s hard. You sort of reach like an expiration. After about three weeks, you start to go, “Do we still love each other? Do you still like me? Are we still in this together?” It’s really difficult to maintain."

Killmer shares some information about the upcoming wedding episode and admits she had fun shooting the scenes. She reveals that even though Tony (Anthony Ferraris) booked the wrong place for the wedding venue, the wedding reception is at Molly's and there they have a fun time away from the stinky smells of a fish store. Everyone pitches in to make the venue a dream venue and once they're done, it's almost unrecognizable. Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) officiates the wedding and the vows are very sweet.

You are going to hear their vows. They’re very sweet. They’re long-awaited vows. And obviously, it’s so fun that Boden gets to officiate their wedding. It couldn’t be anybody else. So it’s a perfectly 51 Brettsey moment. I think the fans will be very satisfied.

When asked about what she thinks the future holds for Sylvie and Casey, she hopes they have more babies to add to their family. Concerning her own future on the show, Killmer doesn't rule out anything and is receptive to the idea of dropping by any time the writers want her. She adds that she would love to see a pregnant Sylvie visit the firehouse. However, she's also planning the next steps in her career and has an audition lined up.

I have an audition that I have to film on Monday. I’ve been putting a couple of auditions on the books. I’m really excited to see what new projects come down the pipeline. There’s a lot of interesting content being made right now. I’ve more than enjoyed my 10 years on Fire. But I’m also really excited to see what other projects I can work on and take a little bit of the magic that I learned on Chicago Fire and through Wolf Entertainment and bring it with me to the next set.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays on NBC at 8 P. M ET. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Chicago Fire Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Seasons 8 Studio NBC

WATCH ON PEACOCK