Kara Kilmer is bidding farewell to her long-running character paramedic Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire, TV Line has reported. The actor has been part of the procedural drama since Season 3 and is half of the fan-favorite couple ‘Brettsey,’ on the show. The upcoming Season 12 will be her final season as she’ll be part of the first half, how the series bids farewell to her character remains to be seen.

Sylvie became an instant fan favorite when she first appeared on the show, filling the void in the team left by the death of Lauren German’s character, paramedic Leslie Shay. So far Kilmer has appeared in 193 episodes of Chicago Fire during her nine-season stint and also made appearances in over two dozen installments of spinoffs like Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. With these long-sustaining shows, fans get a lot of time to live and relate to their favorite characters and Brett’s absence will be sorely felt. During her stint, Brett has had her fair share of partners on Ambulance 61, including Gabby and Peter, she was then eventually promoted to Paramedic in Charge following the exit of her third partner, Chilli. Last, she was seen working intently alongside Violet (Hanako Greensmith). Fans will see more of her in the coming season before she finally leaves.

Brett's Exit Can Be a New Start for Brettsey

While it is unclear when she’ll depart it won’t come as a surprise given her character arc. In Season 11, Casey (Jesse Spencer) proposed to Brett, and given how he is currently living in Oregon, it could be possible that Brett will say yes and move to another city, giving ‘Brettsey’ fans the ultimate satisfaction, or she can take a completely different path altogether. Whatever it turns out to be after a decade-long journey it’ll be a happy ending for her. Nonetheless, the show will have to find a new EMT and a good one.

Chicago Fire Season 12 does not yet have a premiere date, but the firefighter drama is expected to drop sometime in early 2024 with a shortened 13-episode stint. All episodes of the show are available on Peacock.

Chicago Fire Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Genres Action, Drama Seasons 8 Studio NBC

