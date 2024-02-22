The Big Picture Sylvie Brett will marry Matt Casey in Episode 6, fulfilling her dream of starting a family with him.

Kara Killmer's exit from Chicago Fire in Season 12 will cause major changes for Ambulance 61 and Firehouse 51.

The emotional departure of Sylvie and Casey will see new faces arrive at Firehouse 51 as the show deals with cast changes.

It's a bittersweet state of affairs on Chicago Fire with Kara Killmer leaving the show in Episode 6 of Season 12, set to air on Wednesday, February 28. The upcoming episode is one for the books because it sees Sylvie achieve something she's wanted for the longest time, and that's marrying Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). In the episode promo, these dreams come true as Chief Boden officiates their wedding. The venue might not be what they dreamed of, but it wasn't their biggest dream. The dream was to start a family together.

Since it was revealed that Kara Killmer would leave Chicago Fire in Season 12, the show has spent most of the character's screen time preparing her exit with typical bridal events like fitting a ring, wedding dress, venue, and guest list. Sylvie has expressed inexplicable joy at the prospect of marrying Casey and seems elated every time they are the topic of conversation. Their wedding is a Firehouse 51 family event that sees Kelly Severide return from his OFI investigation to attend his best friend's wedding.

Kara Killmer joined Chicago Fire in the Season 3 premiere as paramedic Sylvie Brett to replace Leslie Shay (Lauren German) who had died leaving Ambulance 61 without a paramedic. She would then appear in 9 seasons of Chicago Fire across hundreds of episodes in the One Chicago universe. Sylvie proved herself as a paramedic, rising through the ranks quickly to become Paramedic in Charge of Ambulance 61, where she has been working with her partners.

What's Next For Sylvie, Ambulance 61, and Firehouse 51?

Sylvie's nuptials with Casey will see her leave Chicago for Oregon, where Casey has been residing for the past several years looking after the Darden boys. With a spot opening up for a paramedic position in Oregon, Sylvie plans to pick up her duties and work as a paramedic while raising her adopted daughter and the Darden boys with Casey. This will leave an open spot in Ambulance 61 which will need to be filled. Kara Killmer's exit will change the show significantly. Her exit means that Jesse Spencer will also leave permanently. Chicago Fire lost another cast member recently when Alberto Rosende exited the show in the Season 12 premiere. There will be several new faces in Firehouse 51 as the show contends with a revolving door of cast members.

Watch the emotional promo above that promises a lot of tears for Brettsey fans as they say goodbye to their favorite couple. New episodes of Chicago Fire air on Wednesdays at 9 pm on NBC and stream later on Peacock.

Chicago Fire Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Seasons 8 Studio NBC

WATCH ON PEACOCK