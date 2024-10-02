Damon's arrival at Firehouse 51 did not ruffle any feathers until he revealed that he's Benny Severide's son in the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale. In Season 13, the show aims to explore that relationship and what it means for Severide. The season premiere revealed that things were going well between Kelly and Damon, and Kelly had even taken a big brother role. However, several problems are on the horizon as Damon takes advantage of this relationship, causing tension between Kelly and Stella. In Season 13, Episode 2 "Ride the Blade", Damon disobeys his lieutenant's order and turns to Severide for protection. Miranda Rae Mayo told TV Line about Stella's arc in the upcoming episode. She talked about how Damon's disobedience affects a lot of people, saying,

“That’s, technically, her brother-in-law, but first and foremost, he is on Truck, and when we’re on an incident, you have to follow orders. It's not just a logistical error where somebody might be inconvenienced for half an hour. People’s lives are on the line, and there’s a reason why there’s a chain of command. So not just for the victim’s wellbeing, not just for Stella’s wellbeing, but for his wellbeing, for the whole crew’s wellbeing, and that’s a huge deal as far as trust goes. In her mind, she needs to be able to trust him. If they go into a burning building, she’s got to know that he is going to follow orders because if something happens, that’s on her, that’s on the house. It’s very important that he follows orders, and it’s a big deal when he doesn’t.”

Damon Puts Stellaride In a Precarious Position In 'Chicago Fire' Season 13

When things get tough, Damon seeks refuge in his big brother. “It’s a juicy episode, and I think [Severide] feels particularly between a rock and a hard place because it is important to him to be a mentor to Damon, especially since he was so neglected by Benny,” Mayo said. “I think there’s a part of him that feels very enthusiastic and earnest about being there for his brother and having a brother to be there for.” There are layers to this trio, something she spoke about, saying,

“It looks like it may be just a misunderstanding or a miscommunication, so then to see how it all unfolds, that is where you really start to see things get complicated between Severide, Damon and Kidd,”

Watch how the characters navigate this when "Ride the Blade" airs on NBC on October 2. Watch past Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock.

