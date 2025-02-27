Paramedic Lizzie Novak (Jocelyn Huddon) might not have been in Firehouse 51 for long, but she made quite an impression. From a hyperactive personality to offhand comments that catch many characters off guard, Novak has been a great addition to Chicago Fire. Huddon was upgraded to series regular for Season 13 and that came with more screen time for her character as she made new friends and strengthened existing relationships. One such new relationship is with the new chief, Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), who shared an emotional moment with Novak in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 8, "Quicksand." Romance is always around the corner between Chicago Fire characters. Given Lizzie's comments that she found the new chief attractive, TV Line asked Huddon if she thought her character might be interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with Dom. The actress dove into Lizzie's personality to contextualize her feelings for the chief, saying:

"I think Novak sometimes just shoots things out into the world. [Laughs] Like, she works hard, she plays hard. I don’t know if she takes too much stock into little comments like that. But I think, underneath, there’s a lot of playfulness and humor and levity to this character. But once you strip it back, she’s grounded and full of heart, and I think a relationship with the chief more so in a mentorship way is where her true thoughts lie."

Novak and Pascal's Relationship In 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Is Purely Platonic, Says Jocelyn Huddon

Image via NBC

The actress revisited "Quicksand" and how it helped explain this relationship. "I think Episode 8, for Novak and the chief, was very important, because we kind of were both new," Huddon began. She explained how their status in Firehouse 51 as newbies created a special connection. "He's figuring it out, I've joined 51, permanently, and we just kind of find support and friendship in each other, and for me, he’s a mentor. I look up to him, and I look to him for guidance. That’s how I approach it," Huddon said.

Based on Huddon's comments, Lizzie's observations about the new chief don't seem to have much weight. They might have been one of those things she says without thinking twice about. Whether this changes remains to be seen. Tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire and see how Lizzie's story evolves.

Past episodes are available to stream on Peacock in the US.