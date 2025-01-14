The One Chicago franchise began with Chicago Fire well over a decade ago and has since expanded to include two other shows. Created by Dick Wolf, the franchise now includes equally successful and beloved shows in Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. Its taken awhile, but the franchise is set for its first crossover in five years with Wednesday, January 29, set as the chosen date. The official logline for the episode reads, "When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own."

One Chicago crossover events are always fun to watch, and given that this one in particular puts one of the first responders in danger, it is poised to make it even more interesting. As the respective fanbases of all three shows buzz with excitement as we count down, it would seem that even the actors themselves are equally pumped. Speaking with ScreenRant in an interview, Joe Miñoso, who plays experienced firefighter, Joe Cruz, in Chicago Fire, expressed excitement regarding reigniting prior work experience with actors from other shows, saying:

"I was so excited to work with Steven Weber, and then I did, and it was a real disappointment. He was just really, really hard to work with. No, that's a joke. Please don't take that seriously. [Laughs] I think at this point, with the exception of some of the newer people on Med who came in this season, I've had the pleasure of working with pretty much everybody on all three shows."

Miñoso goes on to express his excitement at being able to work alongside Dermot Mulroney, who plays Dom Pascal, Firehouse 51's new chief in Chicago Fire. The actor goes on to reiterate that what makes the franchise special are the individuals who make up its cast. He adds:

"I just don't know how the casting department manages to keep finding great people to work with. Right now, we have Dermot in our show. We have Dermot Mulroney on our show. It's so crazy to say that. I'm such a fan and have been for years and years, and he's such a big name in the world of what we do. To be in a scene with Dermot in Boden's office, where we're really kind of connecting, I'm living the actor's dream. It's always going to be a pleasure to work with any of these people. But in general, the fact that we can talk about being in a universe that has three shows that interact with each other and has been going on for over a decade seems like a miracle. And so just to be in that hemisphere is incredible. Incredible. And that's why I think you got that from Yuriy when you talked to him. There is something super, super special about these shows, and it is about the people in them, and we're so lucky, and I hope to do it for another 20 years."

Who Makes Up the Vast One Chicago Universe?

When the One Chicago crossover episode premieres it will bring together a vast universe consisting of Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide), David Eigenberg (Christopher Herrmann), Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd), Christian Stolte (Randy McHolland), Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter), Hanako Greensmith (Violet Mikami), Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) and Jocelyn Hudon (Lizzie Novak); Chicago Med stars S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), Oliver Platt (Daniel Charles), Steven Weber (Dean Archer), Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood), Jessy Schram (Hannah Asher), Luke Mitchell (Mitch Ripley), Sarah Ramos (Caitlin Ramos) and Darren Barnet (John Frost); Chicago P.D. stars Jason Beghe (Hank Voight), Patrick John Flueger (Adam Ruzek), Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess), LaRoyce Hawkins (Kevin Awater), Amy Morton (Trudy Platt), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Dante Torres) and Toya Turner (Kiana Cook).

The One Chicago crossover event will premiere on Wednesday, January 29, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Catch up on all three shows on Peacock.

