Fans of Chicago Fire are not alien to shocking plot twists in the long-running procedural drama. However, very few could possibly have envisioned what the show did in Season 13, Episode 15, "Too Close." By the time that episode had aired, Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) had suffered a huge loss with the unexpected and tragic death of his wife, Monica Pascal (KaDee Strickland). Grief is a journey and what has followed since is Chief Pascal walking that difficult path, losing a bit of control upon the realization that the individual involved in the accident that ultimately claimed his wife's life will not be prosecuted. So, what does the future hold for the chief of Firehouse 51?

Mulroney's Pascal joined Chicago Fire this season, after the departure of beloved former Chief, Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), in Season 12. Boden is poised for a return soon, and this has raised some questions regarding how much longer Pascal will last in his current position. Both on and off screen, Mulroney was joining a well oiled team that have been together for a number of years. To have this tragedy rock his character's boat might affect how long he remains captain of Firehouse 51's ship. However, Mulroney seems confident regarding his long-term future on the show.

Speaking to Movie Web in a recent interview, Mulroney reveals, “I’m literally just riding the wave. I don’t expect any input on the character, but it’s only now about 18 episodes in that I’m even safe like thinking about how he thinks because they have written a very enigmatic character, so I can make up how he thinks, but they write something that doesn’t match that so." He goes on to add:

"I’ve been in this weird realm, and it’s taken this long for me to kind of let the character sink in. Now, I have my hopes for him, of course. That he weathers this storm, but they sure…I don’t think it’s going to be that easy on him. So we will see how it goes. It’s really fun to not know.”

Firehouse 51 Has Got Its Chief's Back