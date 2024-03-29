The Big Picture Rome Flynn exits Chicago Fire after 8 episodes as troubled character Derrick Gibson.

Well, that did not last long! Rome Flynn is the latest actor to exit Chicago Fire despite making his first appearance as Derrick Gibson this season. Flynn confirmed this development in an Instagram post where he posted several photos of himself on the set of Chicago Fire with the caption "curtain call chicago fire." Flynn has been portraying the latest troubled addition to Firehouse 51 for the past 8 episodes of Season 12. The post celebrates his time on the show with photos showing him wearing firefighter gear in his trailer, a monitor photo of him filming the heartbreaking bathroom scene, and other filming photos in different locations.

In his last episode, Flynn's Gibson lost it in the firehouse, leading to a minor injury when he punched a locker. It was clear from his early days in the firehouse that something was troubling him, and it was revealed that he was a former boxer who had killed someone by accident. Gibson also has an addiction to opioids, something that throws him off the edge in the latest episode when he exhausts his supply and withdrawal starts. On Carver's advice, he decides to leave the firehouse and focus on getting better. It was unclear if he would return in the next episode or a few, but the post by Flynn confirms that his time on the show is over.

The past few TV seasons have seen a huge cast turnover in the One Chicago universe, especially in Chicago Fire, which lost Kara Killmer and Alberto Rosende earlier in the season. Chicago P.D. is poised to lose Tracy Spiridakos who has been on the show for seven seasons. It is also safe to assume that Wesam Keesh, who had replaced Sylvie's spot on Ambulance 61, will not be coming back after his character was fired from the firehouse and Jocelyn Hudon has been cast as the new paramedic.

All One Chicago Shows Will Be Back Next Season

Even with the cast turnover, Once Chicago is still going strong. The ratings have not dropped with the shows topping Wednesdays, leading to a renewal by NBC. Chicago P.D. will be back for Season 12, as Chicago Fire heads for Season 13 and Chicago Med for Season 10.

Chicago Fire stars Eamonn Walker as Chief Boden, Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Christian Stolte as Randy "Mouch" McHolland, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter and David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann.

An all-new episode airs this Wednesday at 9 PM ET on NBC. Catch up on past seasons on Peacock.

Chicago Fire Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Seasons 8

