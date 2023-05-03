Jesse Spencer is set to star in the season finale of Chicago Fire later this month. According to a recent report by Deadline, Spencer’s appearance comes as another series regular will be absent.

Spencer, who plays Captain Matt Casey in the hit drama, will be in Chicago Fire’s Season 11 finale. “I always told Derek Haas that if there were episodes that he thought would be appropriate for me to come back, then I’m totally open to that because I want to see the old gang and I love working there,” Spencer previously said about the possibility of reprising his character, which will now go beyond his April return to starring in the series finale set to air May 24. Spencer’s character has already re-established himself in Chicago in a new role leading a top-secret task force, with Casey having previously left the series to look after his late friend’s sons in Oregon (coinciding with Spencer leaving for personal reasons).

It is unclear if appearing in the finale will mean a more permanent role for Spencer. “I think I’m always open to [returning permanently]. I never say never,” Spencer previously told TVLine, not completely ruling out the possibility of a long-term role despite adding, “But in terms of like long-term or something, I don’t think so.” When the news first hit that Spencer would be returning in April in a guest role, Spencer strongly felt that the story should focus on Lieutenant Stella Kidd (played by Pretty Little Liars’ Miranda Rae Mayo). “He’s really handing the reins over to Kidd. So this is going to be her storyline going forward,” Spencer said at the time, adding that he believed Casey is destined to return to Oregon. “I think he’ll go back to Portland and then just get back into his role as dad and just jump back into what he’s doing there.” However, the actor also indicated Season 11 may not be his last appearance after all, with his April predictions appearing to come true. “I feel like it’s messy. There’s a lot of stuff going on there,” he said, referring to his character’s broken relationship with former partner Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer, Chicago P.D, Chicago Med). “I think he [Casey] would like to come back, and there is the potential to come back, but only if it is right…”

Who Else Won’t Be in the Finale?

Whilst Spencer will be returning for the finale, Taylor Kinney will not. Despite fan speculation that Kinney will make an appearance in the finale, the long-term actor who portrays Kelly Severide will not feature in the episode. In January this year, Kinney took a leave of absence from the NBC drama for undisclosed personal reasons. Producers have now confirmed this leave will continue for the remainder of this season, and have not given viewers an expected date for his return to the series.

Premiering in 2012, Chicago Fire is part of Wolf Entertainment’s Chicago One franchise (which includes Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Justice). Created by Haas and Michael Brandt and executive produced by Dick Wolf, the series focuses on the lives of the rescue personnel of the fictional Firehouse 51 in Chicago. In April, the series was renewed by NBC for a twelfth season, thanks largely to its contribution to NBC ranking number one in ratings for drama shows for its air dates (with both Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med also being renewed for the 2023–24 season). The series stars Spencer, Killmer, Mayo, ​​David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith.

The Season 11 finale of Chicago Fire will air on Wednesday, May 24 on NBC. In the meantime, check out this recent teaser for Chicago P.D.: