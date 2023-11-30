The Big Picture Alberto Rosende, who played paramedic Blake Gallo on Chicago Fire, will be leaving the show after four seasons.

Gallo's character, known for his rough edges and troubled past, grew to become a skilled firefighter under Captain Casey's guidance.

Taylor Kinney, who previously left the show, will return for Season 12, adding more drama to the upcoming season.

The NBC hit procedural series, Chicago Fire is saying goodbye to another fan-favorite character. After appearing in four seasons, Alberto Rosende will be exiting his role as paramedic Blake Gallo. According to Deadline, Rosende will make his final appearance on the show's upcoming Season 12 premiere episode, which is slated to air on January 17, 2024. The news comes about two weeks after it was reported that Kara Killmer who plays Sylvie Brett will also exit the series in the twelfth season after featuring in a few episodes.

Fresh off his long-running role as Simon Lewis in the supernatural series, Shadowhunters, Rosende joined Chicago's fictional fire department, Firehouse 51 in Season 8 Episode 2 titled, 'A Real Shot In The Arm.' His character Rosende entered the scene in a recurring capacity as a skilled rookie officer who was a bit rough around the edges. Gallo's troubled background and penchant for recklessness saw him pose a threat or two to his colleagues. Under the tutelage of the hardworking Captain Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), Gallo would gradually improve to become a more refined firefighter. Rosendo was upped to a series regular in Season 8. As with most characters in the series, fans also got to witness his personal life, notably the trauma he suffered from losing his entire family in a fire which, ultimately, inspired his decision to become a firefighter, and his off and on again relationship with fellow firefighter, Violet (Hanako Greensmith). His character also featured in an episode of the spin-off, Chicago P.D.

Much like Kilmer, how Rosende's character will be written off the series remains to be seen. However, things are shaping up for some more interesting drama as the upcoming season will reintroduce a familiar figure - Taylor Kinney. Kinney, one of the show's original cast members, departed his role as Kelly Severide in Season 11. His character left the city for Alabama after seizing a golden opportunity to partake in an arson investigation training program. His return was teased in the Season 11 finale after his wife Stella took a work break to go bring back her husband. Kinney will feature for at least the early episodes of Season 12, however, it remains unclear if his character will continue as a series regular.

Will There Be More 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Exits?

Dick Wolf's One Chicago universe has seen several casting shake-ups across shows, including Chicago P. D., and Chicago Med. With post-strike production now in full gear, fans will get to learn more about the fate of each cast member as the premiere dates draw near. For now, every Chicago Fire series regular is expected to return, including Melissa Ponzio, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Hanako Greensmith.

Chicago Fire Season 12 will premiere on NBC on Wednesday, Jan. 17 for a shortened 13-episode season.

