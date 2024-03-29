The Big Picture Lennox is out of Firehouse 51, making way for Jocelyn Hudon to join Chicago Fire as a new paramedic.

Violet is set to take over Brett's position and lead the search for the next medic on the ambulance.

Jocelyn Hudon has appeared in various shows and Hallmark films, making her a familiar face on NBC.

Lennox is definitely not a good fit for Firehouse 51 and with Boden kicking him out of the firehouse, Chicago Fire is ready to replace the character played by Wesam Keesh. Deadline reveals that Jocelyn Hudon has been cast as a new paramedic to occupy the current spot at the ambulance. Details about her character have not been revealed yet but she will be appearing in a recurring capacity with an option for a series regular. Maybe she will be the one that sticks around if she's not planning on marrying the love of her life like Sylvie, or is a psyop like Lennox.

Violet and her latest partner got off to a rough start and it was clear from the get-go that the relationship would not last long. Earlier in an interview with TV Insider, Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman teased this development saying;

"When Brett leaves, we have a position open on ambo, and there’s going to be some turnover there. So yeah, there’s somebody coming in as a new medic. What I can say is that Violet (Hanako Greensmith) becomes the PIC (Paramedic in Charge), so she gets to be the boss, and she’ll have to form the next person who comes in. It’ll be a journey finding that person. It’s not easy to replace Sylvie Brett."

What Else Has Jocelyn Hudon Been In Before?

Close

Hudon has been recurring heavily on Hallmark. She is most known for her role in the FX series Dave as Campbell and in Guillermo Del Toro's The Strain as Abby. Her Hallmark films include Falling in Love in Niagra and Romance With a Twist. She is no stranger at NBC, having appeared in Jesse L. Martin's new drama The Irrational in one episode as Camille Lawson.

All three shows in the One Chicago universe have been renewed for the 2024/2025 television season. Chicago Fire stars Eamonn Walker as Chief Boden, Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Christian Stolte as Randy "Mouch" McHolland, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter and David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann.

A new episode of Chicago Fire airs next Wednesday at 9 PM ET on NBC.