The Big Picture The upcoming episode of Chicago Fire may show Cruz and Chloe's marriage breakdown, testing their love and family bonds.

A conflict between Violet and Severide will also arise in Episode 12.

Season 12 of Chicago Fire promises high stakes as characters navigate personal and professional challenges in intense storylines.

The upcoming May 15 episode of Chicago Fire, "Under Pressure," could see the breakdown of the marriage of Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie), according to executive producer Andrea Newman. Despite flying high professionally, behind closed doors sees much tougher times ahead for Cruz alongside his wife Chloe, with the brewing trouble in their once-idyllic marriage ready to come to a head. Chloe sees a path to success, fighting for the pair to go to couples therapy, but it looks as if Cruz may be taking the troubled home life much harder.

In an interview with TV Insider, Newman spoke of the climax of this long-brewing storyline, as Season 12, Episode 12 is put firmly in the spotlight. Newman said:

"Cruz and Chloe will come to a big realization in Episode 12 about what’s been eating away at their relationship, and once they put this fine point on it, they’ll have to see if and how they can manage it."

However, for fans of the couple worried that this spells the end, Newman does address the clear adoration they have for each other, with the will to fight clearly strong as Season 12 comes to its final two episodes. Newman said: "They love each other, and they have made an amazing family together, so the stakes are high."

'Chicago Fire' Season 12, Episode 12 Will Be No Easy Ride For Violet Either

Image via NBCUniversal

Both Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Severide (Taylor Kinney), following a particularly tough Episode 11, look set for conflict in Episode 12 too, although, compared to Cruz and Chloe, this is much more rooted in the professional environment. Paramedic Chief Robinson (Laura Allen) looks to be the target of their frustration after a particularly risky call is made by Lennox (Wesam Keesh) that could leave lives in danger.

Once again speaking to TV Insider, Newman noted the upcoming conflict, with Violet's rise to Paramedic in Charge clearly coming with a new set of responsibilities and a matching attitude. Newman said:

"Violet has definitely had to step up in multiple ways as PIC, especially when it comes to dealing with Lennox and Novak. In terms of Chief Robinson, we always find the best adversaries are the ones who also make a good point and aren’t completely in the wrong. With Robinson’s mantra of accountability and her righteousness, there are some ways that she and Violet are actually alike, which only makes it trickier (and more fun!) to navigate that combustible relationship. And Lennox will play a big role in that."

You can catch Season 12, Episode 12, "Under Pressure," on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with all past seasons available to stream on Peacock.

Chicago Fire The story of firefighters and paramedics in the city of Chicago, both on a personal and professional level. Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Seasons 12 Studio NBC

Watch on Peacock