What is happening in Firehouse 51? Deadline reveals that Eamonn Walker will be leaving at the end of the current season of Chicago Fire. The news comes after the latest episode, which saw Chief Boden out for the firehouse, raising concerns about what was happening in his life. The character won't be killed off, so Walker will be able to return to the show in a recurring capacity in the future. Details about what prompted this decision will be revealed in the season finale, which airs on May 22.

Chief Boden is one of Chicago Fire's most beloved characters. He is a tough man, a quality he uses to protect his people and the firehouse. Boden has climbed the leadership ladder beginning as Battalion Chief of Battalion 25. He was recently promoted to Deputy District Chief and is now up for promotion to Deputy Fire Chief. The promotions haven't been without their issues, and the latest has put him at odds with Paramedic Chief Robinson (Laura Allen). The latest episode saw Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) take over responsibilities in Boden's absence, and if Boden makes it to the top of Fire Brass, it would mean less time at the firehouse. He got ahead of this problem before by moving his office to the firehouse but this might not cut it this time around.

Chicago Fire has seen some changes in the past few seasons, with several cast members exiting the show. At the beginning of the season, Alberto Rosende left the series, and several episodes later, Kara Killmer was written out. Rome Flynn was tapped to replace Rosende but he also left the series after six episodes. The wider One Chicago has seen series regulars get reduced screen time to keep production costs low. Eamonn was one of the remaining original Chicago Fire series regulars, and his exit leaves Kinney as the longest-appearing cast member on the show.

What Else Has Eamonn Walker Been In?

Walker is best known for his roles in Chicago Fire as Chief Wallace Boden and Kareem Said in HBO's prison drama OZ. Other credits include John Othello in the TV movie Othello, and ER as Dr. Stephen Dakarai. He was also the first Black actor to play the role of Othello onstage at the Globe Theater in 2007.

In this Thursday's Chicago Fire episode, Severide and the rig go missing and the firehouse springs into action to find him. Ritter tries to keep his worlds separate when his secret boyfriend works on Severide's case. The official logline for the season finale teases Boden's choice, while other characters deal with some issues:

“Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner. A tense call brings up painful memories for Carver (Jake Lockett) and Damon (Michael Bradway). Mouch (Christian Stolte) struggles to adjust to the new Truck."

The season finale of Chicago Fire airs on May 22. Past seasons are streaming now on Peacock.

Chicago Fire The story of firefighters and paramedics in the city of Chicago, both on a personal and professional level. Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Seasons 12 Studio NBC

