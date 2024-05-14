The Big Picture Cruz's routine at Firehouse 51 is disrupted when a rescue goes wrong, putting his life in jeopardy.

A big realization forces Cruz and Chloe to address issues in their relationship on Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 12.

Chief Robinson and Violet clash again over a paramedic's bad decision, adding to the show's complex dynamics.

Cruz is Firehouse 51's anchor. He gets in, does his job, and then returns to his family. This routine, however, has become so ingrained in him that he has forgotten there's more to his life. Cruz and Chloe are the perfect couple, always in sync and listening to each other. But inside, something has been brewing for a long time, and matters come to a head in Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 12, "Under Pressure." The episode promises to brush up on every aspect of Cruz's life, from work to home. Things don't go smoothly at work according to the episode's promo. Cruz's life falls in jeopardy when a rescue goes wrong.

The promo begins with the firehouse performing a rescue they've done a thousand times. Cruz is left behind as everyone evacuates the building after performing a search and rescue because he finds a victim. Outside, Severide realizes that he has been in the building for a while, and his oxygen tank is running out. Cruz makes it out eventually, but the oxygen debt in his body is so big that he keels over. Elsewhere, at home, things have not been going well for him and his wife. Chicago Fire's showrunner Andrea Newman teased this arc to TV Insider, saying,

“Cruz and Chloe will come to a big realization in Episode 12 about what’s been eating away at their relationship, and once they put this fine point on it, they’ll have to see if and how they can manage it. They love each other, and they have made an amazing family together, so the stakes are high.”

Violet and Chief Robinson Clash Again

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The issues between Chief Robinson and Violet are far from over, even with the new Paramedic. Lennox returns to Firehouse 51 and rides with Violet on a call. He, however, makes a bad decision during the call that puts Violet and the Paramedic Chief at odds. Newman previewed this arc, teasing the complicated dynamics between the PIC and the Chief, saying,

“Violet has definitely had to step up in multiple ways as PIC, especially when it comes to dealing with Lennox and Novak. In terms of Chief Robinson, we always find the best adversaries are the ones who also make a good point and aren’t completely in the wrong. With Robinson’s mantra of accountability and her righteousness, there are some ways that she and Violet are actually alike, which only makes it trickier (and more fun!) to navigate that combustible relationship. And Lennox will play a big role in that.”

On the lighter side, Capp and Tony attempt to break a world record. Catch the episode this Wednesday at 9 PM on NBC.