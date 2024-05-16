The Big Picture The exits of beloved characters like Chief Boden will have a significant impact on the future dynamics of Firehouse 5 in Chicago Fire.

The upcoming Season 12 finale will not be a final goodbye to Boden, as the show plans to allow his character to return in future seasons.

The departure of Boden will not only affect the firehouse but also have implications on the race for deputy commissioner, sparking a new level of competition.

It is always sad when characters leave a show, and given the prowess of Chicago Fire writers at crafting great characters, it always feels like a huge loss. Season 12 has been pretty historic in the number of exits, with the season kicking off with Alberto Rosende's exit. Later in the season, Kara Killmer's character was also written out. Rome Flynn joined and left the show in the same season. And while all these exits have impacted the show, the upcoming exit by Eamonn Walker will deal a significant blow to the series. The promo for Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 13, "Never Say Goodbye," focuses on losing a great leader and friend as the firehouse he's kept together for over a decade says goodbye.

"You made 51 a family boss and this firehouse a home," Cruz pays tribute to the show's cornerstone as the promo begins. The video shows flashbacks of the past juxtaposed with the present, showing the changes Chief Boden has gone through as his uniform changes from that of a firehouse chief to a battalion leader. "You've inspired a group of firefighters to know the meaning of bravery." Stella gets her sentiments in. There is no dry eye left in the firehouse as everyone fights to hold back tears, Chief Boden included. He shares a hug with Severide, whose mutual evolution they've witnessed throughout their time together. Boden doesn't speak much unless the occasion calls for it, but on this occasion, he appears shocked.

Another Season Finale Arrives

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"Never Say Goodbye" will explore several arcs apart from Boden's return and news of his departure. The series will set up an exit arc that allows the character to return in future seasons, as Deadline revealed is the plan. While Boden might be leaving now, it's not goodbye, but see you later. He joins the team in one final rescue when they respond to an emergency in a restaurant. Meanwhile, Carver and Damon return. Violet and Novak will be happy they're back, but it won't be smooth sailing. A call brings up bad memories from the past for both of them.

Boden's decision will echo all the way to Chicago Fire brass halls as it affects the race for deputy commissioner. The contentious race has seen Chief Robinson declare war on the firehouse, but now matters will hit a new high. Will Severide and Lennox be able to cut her to size before she gains more power? As vacancies open in Firehouse 51 and people move up, how will that affect the existing dynamics in the teams?

Catch the Season 12 finale next Wednesday at 9 PM on NBC.

Chicago Fire The story of firefighters and paramedics in the city of Chicago, both on a personal and professional level. Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Seasons 12 Studio NBC

WATCH ON PEACOCK