It all boils down to the Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire. As the flames of anticipation reach their peak, fans brace themselves for the climatic episode. Returning to the hallowed halls of Firehouse 51, viewers are in for a tear-jerking journey as the resilient firefighters reflect on their past and face their toughest challenges yet. With relationships tested and lives on the line, the conclusion to Season 12 sees the departure of a beloved character and the tensions that arise out of it.

Mark your calendars! Here’s where you can catch the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale.

Chicago Fire The story of firefighters and paramedics in the city of Chicago, both on a personal and professional level. Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Seasons 12 Studio NBC

Is ‘Chicago Fire’ Episode 13 Premiering on TV?

Close

The season finale of Chicago Fire officially premieres on Wednesday, May 22, at 9/8c on NBC.

Is ‘Chicago Fire’ Episode 13 Streaming Online?

Image via NBC.

Yes! The final episode will be available to stream next day on Peacock. Audiences who have yet to subscribe to the streaming platform can opt for either one of the two available plans. The Premium plan goes for $5.99/month. Meanwhile, the Premium Plus plan, which offers everything in the Premium plan plus No Ads and download options, goes for $11.99/month.

Watch on Peacock

Can You Stream ‘Chicago Fire’ Episode 13 Without Peacock?

Image via NBCUniversal

Alternatively, viewers can watch episodes directly on the Official NBC Website. Audiences also have the option to watch Episode 13 on the Official NBC App, which is available on the Apple App Store, Android Google Play, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, and many more.

Watch the ‘Chicago Fire’ Episode 13 Preview

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire, titled “Never Say Goodbye,” promises an emotional rollercoaster as the firehouse bids farewell to a beloved leader and friend, Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker). The promo sets the tone with tributes from Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo), signifying Boden’s role in transforming Firehouse 51 into a tight-knit family. The clip proceeds to show flashbacks of Boden’s journey from chief to battalion leader, bringing audiences on a trip down memory lane and marking the end of an era. As Boden prepares to depart, the firehouse braces for his final rescue mission amidst unresolved tensions with the return of Carver (Jake Lockett) and Damon (Michael Bradway), making things difficult for Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon).

But it’s not just the firehouse feeling the impact of Boden’s departure. The race for deputy commissioner heats up, with Chief Robinson (Laura Allen) butting heads with the firefighters. It’s a power struggle that leaves everyone on edge about the future of the firehouse. As audiences gear up for the finale, there are still a lot of questions about the fate of the show’s characters. But one thing’s certain: Chief Boden is expected to return in future seasons of Chicago Fire in a recurring role. This isn’t goodbye, it’s be right back.

What's the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 Episode Schedule?

Image via NBC

For those who may have missed a few episodes, be sure to check out the Chicago Fire Season 12 episode schedule below to catch up.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date 1 "Barely Gone" “Firehouse 51 is forced to share space with Firehouse 17; Kidd and Herrmann fight over Ritter; an arson case tests Kidd and Severide's relationship; Firehouse 51 says goodbye to one of its own.” January 17, 2024 2 "Call Me McHolland" “Mouch sets out to change his legacy and nickname; Ritter pushes Herrmann to see a doctor; Brett searches for the perfect wedding venue.” January 24, 2024 3 "Trapped" “After witnessing a domestic dispute, Brett and Violet decide to take the investigation into their own hands; Mouch vets Truck 81's new firefighter; Herrmann relies on something new to aid him on the job.” January 31, 2024 4 "The Little Things" “Julia spends a couple of days at 51; Boden's stepson, James, returns, desperate for Boden to help his mother; after a little girl starts a fire in her backyard, Kidd and her team decide to dig deeper.” February 7, 2024 5 "On the Hook" “After their defibrillator malfunctions on a call, Brett and Violet search for answers; Herrmann tries to find the perfect home for his new recliner; a secret from Gibson's past comes to light.” February 21, 2024 6 "Port in the Storm" “Firehouse 51 welcomes back some familiar faces and says goodbye to Brett; Violet scrambles to decorate Brett's wedding venue; a call at the expo centre takes a shocking turn.” February 28, 2024 7 "Red Flag" “Violet clashes with her new partner. Severide discovers a hidden stash of money on a call and squares off against the cops working the case. Mouch gets a parking ticket.” March 20, 2024 8 "All the Dark" “A hazmat call at a dialysis center leads to a shocking discovery. Boden clashes with Paramedic Chief Robinson. Carver notices a concerning change in Gibson’s behavior.” March 27, 2024 9 "Something About Her" “Severide, Kidd and Van Meter investigate a fire at a recording studio. Kylie helps James keep a secret from Boden. Mouch struggles to maintain boundaries with a paramedicine client.” April 3, 2024 10 "The Wrong Guy" “Severide steps in as ranking officer at 51. Kidd fights to save her Girls on Fire program. Cruz’s family is threatened when someone from Javi’s past resurfaces.” May 1, 2024 11 “Inside Man” “Severide goes for an unexpected ride on Truck 81. Ritter’s worlds collide when his secret cop boyfriend helps 51 track down Severide and the missing rig.” May 8, 2024 12 "Under Pressure" “Severide and Violet risk clashing with Paramedic Chief Robinson after Lennox makes a dangerous decision on a call. Capp and Tony attempt to break a world record. Cruz and Chloe's marriage problems come to a head.” May 15, 2024 13 "Never Say Goodbye" "Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for deputy commissioner; a tense call brings up painful memories for Carver and Damon; Mouch struggles to adjust to the new truck." May 22, 2024

Where to Stream the Other ‘Chicago’ Shows?

Check out the rest of the shows that make up the Chicago franchise.

‘Chicago P.D.’ (2014)

Chicago P.D. Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Main Genre Crime Seasons 12 Network NBC

Chicago P.D. dives into the gritty world of law enforcement within the Chicago Police Department’s 21st District, following the daily struggles of uniformed officers and the elite Intelligence Unit. While the beat cops tackle street-level crimes, the Intelligence Unit, led by the relentless Det. Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), focuses on combating major offenses such as organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Joining him is the level-headed Det. Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda), the brash and experienced Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), and the reformed Ering Lindsay (Sophia Bush).

Watch on Peacock

‘Chicago Med’ (2015)

Chicago Med The city's most highly skilled medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships. Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Main Genre Drama Seasons 9 Studio NBC

Chicago Med takes audiences into the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s emergency department. Featuring a dedicated team of doctors, including Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), Dr. Marcel (Dominic Rains), Dr. Choi (Brian Tee), and Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto), as well as nurses Sexton (Roland Buck III) and Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), and hospital administrator Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson). Together, they run through life-and-death medical cases while dealing with personal and professional challenges.

Watch on Peacock