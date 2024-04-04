The Big Picture Michael Bradway joins Chicago Fire as James Damon in Season 12.

Chicago Fire might be down one firefighter after Derrick Gibson (Rome Flynn) called it quits, but the City of Chicago still needs people to fight fires. Deadline reports that Michael Bradway has been added to the show in a recurring capacity. He will play James Damon, set to appear in Episode 10 of Season 12, and is described as charming. There is potential for the character to become a familiar face in Firehouse 51, with Bradway expected to appear in the next season. Many details about the character have not been revealed yet, but he might be Gibson's replacement on Truck 81, which Lieutenant Kidd has been trying to fill in for since Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) left the firehouse in the season premiere.

This news comes on the heels of several additions and exits on Chicago Fire. In Season 12, Episode 9, viewers met Paramedic Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), Violet's latest partner on Ambulance 61. She fills the spot left on the ambulance by Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). The first attempt to fill in the spot using Paramedic Lennox (Wesam Keesh) did not pan out, and the latest addition seems to be better than the last. Novak might be opinionated and way more upbeat than Firehouse 51 is used to, but she is quick on her feet and follows instructions, sometimes being quite ahead. Whether Damon will succeed in filling Gallo's spot after Gibson's failure remains to be seen.

Bradway doesn't have any credits on the small screen, making Chicago Fire his television debut. His feature credits include Marked Men opposite Alexander Ludwig, directed by Nick Cassavetes. He also had a part in Copperhead, directed by Jamie Marshall.

One Chicago Will Be Back Next Season.

All three shows in the One Chicago universe have been renewed for the 2024/2025 television season. Chicago P.D. will be back for Season 12, as Chicago Fire heads for Season 13 and Chicago Med for Season 10.

Chicago Fire stars Eamonn Walker as Chief Boden, Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Christian Stolte as Randy "Mouch" McHolland, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter and David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann.

One Chicago is going on hiatus for the rest of this month. Watch Bradway's Chicago Fire debut episode on Wednesday, May 1 at 9 PM ET on NBC. Stream past seasons on Peacock.

