The Big Picture Jesse Spencer will be making a cameo return as Matt Casey in Chicago Fire 's twelfth season.

The cast members are seen dressed in their finest clothes, hinting at a celebration at Molly's bar.

Several cast members, including Joe Minoso and David Eigenberg, were captured in behind-the-scenes Instagram photos.

The gang’s getting together to kick back a few pints at Molly’s - Firehouse 51’s favorite place to blow off steam in Chicago Fire - and one face, in particular, is really catching our eye. Thanks to the Instagram account for Lottie’s Pub (the location that serves as the set for Molly’s), we’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at not only some cast members we’ve already seen so far on the show’s current twelfth season but also one who parted ways back in Season 10. That’s right, Jesse Spencer will officially be making his return as Matt Casey in - at the very least - a cameo capacity.

It’s hard to tell what exactly is taking place inside the stone walls of the neon-lit bar, but the crew is dressed in their finest clothes, signaling that they’re meeting there outside of work to celebrate a big occasion. This would give the creative team the perfect excuse to slip Spencer’s character back in around his ex-co-workers as he’s already returned a handful of times since taking his official exit two seasons back. Of course, we’re hoping that it’s an engagement party as the final episode of Season 11 saw Matt finally proposing to his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer). Since she accepted, a party is in order, and where better to have it than at Molly’s? On the other hand, we know that Kilmer will be stepping down from her role on the series following Season 12, so could it be a congratulations AND goodbye party all rolled into one? Maybe!

Along with a solo shot of Spencer and the crew working hard putting up the temporary “Molly’s” awning, the Instagram images also capture several of the other cast members from NBC’s hit drama. Included in the shots are Joe Minoso’s Joe Cruz and David Eigenberg’s Christopher Herrmann. After more than a decade on the procedural series, both men are still bringing the heat week after week, and we can’t wait to see why they headed to Molly’s in their suit jackets.

A Season of Change

While Spencer may be popping in for a quick (or prolonged) hello, other members of Chicago Fire will be tapping out after this year. Along with Kilmer, Alberto Rosende has also clocked out for the last time, leaving his position as paramedic Blake Gallo after a four-season run during the Season 12 premiere episode. Giving fans a spurt of hope and joy, the silver lining to these departures was the news that Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide was not only returning after his Season 11 leave of absence but may even land his own spin-off if things go as well as expected.

You can check out the behind-the-scenes Chicago Fire Instagram post below and get caught up on the few Season 12 episodes that are already out - or read up on it all in our nifty guide here.

