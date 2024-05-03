The Big Picture Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 11 involves a dangerous situation where Severide is taken when the firetruck is stolen.

Unknown assailants break into the firehouse, leading to Severide being forced to help them after a team member is injured.

Ritter's secret boyfriend helps the firehouse find Severide, potentially exposing their relationship due to the circumstances.

First responders run towards danger on most occasions. In Chicago Fire, a situation can end very badly, whether it's a flaming highrise, a bomb, or gang wars. Many of these risks are part of the job, and usually, they find them on the job. Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 11, "Inside Man," teases a different danger that finds the firehouse and takes Severide with it when the truck is stolen. More problems arise, especially for Ritter, when the two things he's tried to keep separate can no longer stay that way.

The very tense promo shows unknown assailants breaking into the firehouse. It is clear that they are bad guys as they sleuth around with military-grade weapons and drive the firetruck out of the building. For some reason, Severide was somewhere at the bottom of the vehicle, and it would seem he was asleep. He is woken up by the speeding vehicle on the highway, and before he knows it, he's in the middle of the assailants' den. Violet breaks the news to Stella and assures her that Severide can handle himself. Back with the bad guys, trouble arrives when one of the guys is injured. Severide's first responder brain turns on, and he jumps to help but exposes himself. It is unclear what the bad guys want to do with the truck, but they decide to use Severide. It might be a miscalculation to force him to do anything at gunpoint in a vehicle he's driven for years. Firehouse 51 springs into action to try and find him, but when Stella arrives at the scene, pieces of the vehicle are the only remainder, and Severide is nowhere to be seen.

Ritter's Boyfriend Works Severide's Case

Darren Ritter has a boyfriend, which, under normal circumstances, would be a cause for celebration. But as much as he's happy in the relationship, he must keep it a secret because it is well-known that firefighters and cops never get along. Ritter has managed to hide the guy for several weeks, but with Severide missing, the world conspires to expose him. As fate would have it, Ritter's cop boyfriend helps the firehouse find Severide and the vehicle, threatening to reveal his dear secret.

Chicago Fire stars Eamonn Walker as Chief Boden, Jake Lockett as Sam Carver, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Christian Stolte as Randy "Mouch" McHolland, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter and David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann. New cast additions include Michael Bradway as James Damon and Jocelyn Hudon as Paramedic Novak.

Watch the episode this Wednesday at 9 PM ET on NBC. Stream past episodes on Peacock and watch the promo below.

Chicago Fire The story of firefighters and paramedics in the city of Chicago, both on a personal and professional level. Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Seasons 12 Studio NBC

