The Big Picture The popular NBC shows that make up One Chicago will return with new seasons on January 17, 2024, including Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire.

Fan-favorite character Kelly Severide, played by Taylor Kinney, will be returning for Season 12 of Chicago Fire after his temporary absence in Season 11.

However, two other beloved characters, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosnde), will be saying goodbye in Season 12.

The three popular NBC shows, dubbed One Chicago, will return with all-new seasons on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Coming first are the skilled doctors at the Chicago Med, with its ninth season airing at 8 p.m. ET/CT. The intelligence unit of Chicago P.D.'s District 21, on the other hand, takes the 10 p.m. ET/CT time slot. Of course, the firefighters and other rescue teams at Chicago Firehouse 51 will be gracing our television screens once again when Chicago Fire returns for Season 12 on NBC. Although news of some cast members leaving saddened most fans of the series, fan-favorite Kelly Severide will be returning for the upcoming season. With a little over a month left until the Season 12 premiere, the newly released trailer teases the highly anticipated return of Taylor Kinney's beloved Chicago Fire character.

Kinney, who has starred in Chicago Fire since its debut in 2012, left the NBC procedural midway through its 11th season. Although his sudden leave of absence is only temporary, Kelly Severide's last appearance during the 14th episode of Season 11 — titled "Run Like Hell" — left viewers wondering whether he'd follow the paths of some actors who ultimately left the One Chicago franchise for good. And given that the franchise has a history of cast members exiting, Kinney's absence throughout Season 11's subsequent episodes felt more permanent than temporary. It wasn't until October that Variety first reported that Kelly Severide was, in fact, coming back to the firehouse, which naturally delighted longtime fans of the procedural drama.

How Was Kelly Severide Written Out During Season 11?

Close

Considered one of Chicago Fire's fan favorites, Kinney's Kelly Severide was best known for his committed relationship with Miranda Rae Mayo's Stella Kidd. The two, who got married in Season 10, had been one of the show's focal stories until the writers had to change the script to fit the character's absence. The show then revealed during Episode 15, titled "Damage Control," that Kelly Severide had to leave town to attend an arson investigation in Alabama, which was an opportunity he couldn't decline.

Other Cast Members Will Be Exiting 'Chicago Fire' Soon

While Kinney's impending return marks an exciting 12th season for Chicago Fire, two other fan-favorite characters will be saying goodbye to their beloved roles. Kara Kilmer, who has played paramedic Sylvie Brett since Season 3, will exit during the first half of Season 12. Moreover, Alberto Rosende will bid farewell to his paramedic Blake Gallo role in the upcoming Season 12 premiere.

It remains unclear at this point how their exits will play out during the Season 12 run, but you can check it out yourself when Chicago Fire returns on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/CT on January 17. All episodes will also stream on Peacock the next day. You can watch the Season 12 trailer below.

Chicago Fire Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Genres Action , Drama Seasons 8 Studio NBC

Watch on Peacock