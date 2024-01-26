The Big Picture Violet has gone through a heartbreaking tragedy and is trying to rebuild her life in Season 12 of Chicago Fire.

Love is in the air this season on Chicago Fire, and it couldn't happen to a more worthy candidate—the paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith). After experiencing a heart-wrenching tragedy, Violet's been attempting to pick up the pieces of her life once more in Season 12. And, according to showrunner Andrea Newman, part of that includes a potential new romantic interest in her colleague, firefighter Sam Carver (Jake Lockett). chicago-fire-01

“What’s great about Violet is that she’s just incredibly strong,” showrunner Newman shares with TVLine. “She’s gone through a lot, and she’s going to come out of it much stronger for it in some great ways. We get to see that play out over the course of the season and get to see her step into the spotlight in a great way. So we’re very excited about Violet’s [arc].” Audiences can already tell that the two have a playful banter that's bringing out a brighter side in Violet—a welcome change after all that she's suffered. And Sam is the perfect candidate, as his character is a recent transfer to Firehouse 51. He's someone new that Violet can have fun with, which is something she needs now more than ever.

What Tragedy Has Violet Faced in ‘Chicago Fire’?

Violet's journey in the last season of the series was undeniably marked by heartbreak and loss, particularly with the tragic demise of her romantic partner, Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas). Just when their relationship was blossoming into something significant, fate intervened, leaving Violet in a state of grief. The emotional toll of Evan's death lingered, casting a shadow over Violet's romantic prospects and other relationships. However, all that's about to change, as she's recently found herself drawn to Carver. In those subtle glances exchanged in the locker room, viewers could sense an underlying attraction, a spark that hinted at a potential connection. While Newman acknowledges that, “That vibe is very there,” between the two characters, she does state that Violet's “been through a lot, so it’s not like she wants to jump into anything.” Yet.

And let's not forget that saying goodbye to Evan wasn't the only farewell Violet's recently experienced. The tearful goodbye to her friend Gallo ( Alberto Carlos Rosende ), who relocated out of state, and the impending departure of her best friend Sylvie Brett ( Kara Killmer ) from the Windy City further intensified the weight of Violet's emotional baggage. These losses, both poignant and profound, became threads woven into the fabric of Violet's narrative, shaping her character with a depth that resonates with viewers. However, with Sam in the back of her mind, there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon for Violet. Despite the tumultuous seas she's navigated, the promise of a brighter future beckons, offering a ray of optimism that audiences can hold onto as they accompany Violet on her journey of healing and rediscovery.

