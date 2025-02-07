Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) left the Windy City in Chicago Fire Season 12. In the sixth episode, "Port in the Storm," the couple finalized their nuptials and pursued a new life with their new kids in Oregon. Close to one year later, updates about how they are doing have not been forthcoming, but Chicago Fire's showrunner Andrea Newman promises it will be remedied. “It’s so funny because we never think of these characters as gone,” Newman told TV Line. While the characters could show up at any time, there are currently no plans for that to happen, but the showrunner promised the show would not forget about them. In Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 12, Carver mentions that Casey has heavily influenced Stella's style as a lieutenant. Newman teased some updates about what #Brettsey is up to, saying:

“Yes, she and Casey are invoked a bunch in the future.”

Could Kara Killmer and Jesse Spencer Return to 'Chicago Fire?'

Image via NBC

With barely a year since the exit, it might be too early for Killmer to return to the show. Speaking to TV Line before her character exited, Killmer revealed she was open to appearing on the show at any point with Casey. "If the door’s open for them, the door’s open for me! I would be more than happy to pop in anytime. You know, 51 has a unique way of getting itself into trouble, and we love to see familiar faces, and so I’m happy to come back anytime," she said. However, she added that she was excited to explore what else might be there for her after spending ten years on Chicago Fire, saying:

"I have an audition that I have to film on Monday. I’ve been putting a couple of auditions on the books. I’m really excited to see what new projects come down the pipeline. There’s a lot of interesting content being made right now. I’ve more than enjoyed my 10 years on Fire. But I’m also really excited to see what other projects I can work on and take a little bit of the magic that I learned on Chicago Fire and through Wolf Entertainment and bring it with me to the next set."

For his part, Spencer has always been open to returning for a couple of episodes if the story is right for the character. “When I left the show, I talked to Derek [Haas] and everybody and said, ‘Listen, if it makes sense to bring me in for a storyline that you think would be appropriate for Casey to come in for, I’m happy to pop in for an episode,’” he told TV Line. The actor has returned for several episodes since exiting in the 200th episode, with his latest return happening during the Brett and Casey wedding arc.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on former cast members' potential return. In the US, you can stream all episodes of Chicago Fire on Peaock.