Chicago Fire Season 13 began by dragging Carver (Jake Lockett) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) in different directions. Despite their mutual attraction in Season 12, Violet pushed him away, and by the time the show returned, Carver had a new girlfriend, and Violet started dating someone new. Their actions, however, were a smokescreen to their real feelings and desires. Showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Line they will be forced to confront their feelings once that clears. “There’s a lot of drama coming up with the two of them. There’s a lot of repercussions that still are playing out from what happened at the end of last season when she pushed him away, basically," Newman told the outlet. She added:

"A lot [is going to] happen between the two of them as we head towards the end of the season. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at and where each of their emotional lives are at and how they can connect — if they can connect.”

Where Are Carver and Violet Romantically in 'Chicago Fire' Season 13?