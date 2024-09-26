Calling in Firehouse 51 - Chicago Fire is revving its truck engines for its highly anticipated Season 13. Last season has been a wild ride for Chicago’s elite firefighting team, and it hasn’t been so easy for its personnel. For one, the show had to say goodbye to long-time crew members, including Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), and Eammon Walker's Wallace Boden. But with a new chapter on the horizon, the first responders of Chicago Fire mustn’t waste any more time mourning over their losses, especially when there are cases that need tending to.

With the new season promising more high-stakes rescue missions, more damning drama, and never-ending relationship issues, there’s never a dull day at Firehouse 51. Season 13 of Chicago Fire officially premieres on Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for the show below.

Taylor Kinney

Lieutenant Kelly Severide

Taylor Kinney stars as Lieutenant Kelly Severide, a firefighter and the company officer for the second shift of Rescue Squad 3. A former “lady's man” with his many flings, Kelly slowly grew out of his womanizing tendencies and found a stable relationship. Kelly followed his father’s footsteps, who was a former member of Rescue Squad 4. Not only can Kelly put out fires, but he’s also a skilled fighter who can put up with armed opponents on the field. Kinney starred as Jared in Zero Dark Thirty, and Phil in The Other Woman. He had a guest appearance on Shameless as Craig, Fiona’s former high school crush.

David Eigenberg

Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann

David Eigenberg stars as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann, a veteran firefighter and the commanding officer for the second shift of Engine 51. Apart from his firefighting duties, Christopher is also the co-owner of a bar together with Mouch. With a supportive family, Christopher also extends his care to his colleagues at work. Eigenberg previously starred as Steve Brady on the HBO series Sex and the City and its revival series And Just Like That….

Joe Miñoso

Firefighter Joe Cruz

Joe Miñoso stars as Josef Ignacio "Joe" Cruz, a firefighter on Squad 3. Before his current post, Cruz was the driver of Truck 81. Raised in a rough neighborhood, Joser grew up with a strict, Navy father and has a sibling named Leon. Unfortunately, his brother ended up on the wrong side of the law. Apart from television, Miñoso is also active in theater.

Christian Stolte

Firefighter Randall "Mouch" McHolland

Christian Stolte stars as Randall “Mouch” McHolland, a veteran firefighter and an engineer with the Chicago Fire Department. He’s also a union rep on the side. He’s currently working as a driver of Truck 81 at Firehouse 51. Having been a part of the team for a huge part of his life, he’s also responsible for liaising with any problems that the firefighters or paramedics might have within the firehouse. He’s the guy who would hold disciplinary meetings and offer advice to his fellow co-workers. Stolte played Keith Stolte on Prison Break and had a role as Charles Makley in the movie Public Enemies.

Miranda Rae Mayo

Lieutenant Stella Kidd

Miranda Rae Mayo stars as Stella Kidd, a Lieutenant with the Chicago Fire Department and the officer in charge of Truck 81 for Firehouse 51. Kidd’s introduction to the firehouse made some heads turn, especially Gabby’s. But as it turns out, they were old friends from the past. Throughout the series, Stella has shown her aptitude as a firefighter, making her a strong addition to the team. Mayo appeared in Season 2 of HBO’s True Detective and had a recurring role on The Affair. She later on joined Blood & Oil as a series regular.

Daniel Kyri

Firefighter Darren Ritter

Daniel Kyri stars as Darren Ritter, a firefighter who wanted to join the force thanks to his uncle, who himself was an FDNY firefighter. However, the journey to Firehouse 51 hasn’t been smooth for him. Originally assigned to Engine 37, Darren unexpectedly froze up during a call, which immediately got him booted off. However, upon receiving an offer from Lt. Christopher Herrmann, he gets recruited by Engine 51 at Firehouse 51. An openly gay firefighter, Darren has a strong sense of compassion and maintains close friendships with his fellow colleagues, especially with Blake Gallo. Besides the show, Kyri played the title role in the Gift Theatre production of “Hamlet”. He also played a role as a YouTube paranormal investigator in the horror film Night’s End.

Hanako Greensmith

Paramedic In Charge Violet Mikami

Hanako Greensmith stars as Violet Mikami, a Paramedic in Charge (PIC) with the Chicago Fire Department. At the moment, Violet works under Ambulance 61. Having trained at the same fire academy as Blake Gallo, Violet has been known for showing a competitive side to her former schoolmate. In Violet’s first episode on this how she angrily confronts Gallo for not tending to a car crash based on proper procedures. But like any pair of enemies, opposites attract; they end up catching feelings for each other. Greensmith previously appeared in FBI and Chicago Med.

Jake Lockett

Firefighter Sam Carver

Jake Lockett stars as a firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department, specifically under Truck 81 of Firehouse 51. An honorable firefighter with a rebellious stream, he’s been known to work outside the rule book once or twice. Lockett made his acting debut in a comedic role for Two Broke Girls. He’s then gone on to build a steady acting rapport in TV and film, with appearances in NCIS: LA, Seal Team, and The Big Leap. Outside of the screen, Jake made his directorial debut in his short film A Rush of Peace.

Jocelyn Hudson

Paramedic Lyla Novak

Jocelyn Hudson stars as Lyla “Lizzie” Novak, a paramedic for Firehouse 51. Originally from Lakeview, Lyla is a transfer to Ambulance 61, replacing Lennox’s position. Lyla hasn’t always been on the straight path. At one point, she hooked up with her instructor, which eventually got her into a lot of trouble with his wife. A ballerina with years of formal training under her wing, Hudson began her acting career not long after her college graduation. She’s appeared in films like The Strain, Pixels, and When Hope Calls.

Dermot Mulroney

Battalion Chief Dom Pascal

Dermot Mulroney stars Dom Pascal, the acting Battalion Chief of Firehouse 15. A new addition to the show, Mulroney’s presence is about to shake things up. A CFD in the early days of his career, Dom later on went to serve as a chief in Sunny Miami for the next 10 years. With a leadership style that contrasts Boden’s usual protocols, Dom is typically cheerful and knows how to make tough calls despite the looming pressure. Underneath his smile is an unfortunate marital life - Dom has been estranged from his wife for quite a while. Originally a classically trained cellist, Mulroney got the call to go to Hollywood 28 years ago. Since then, the seasoned actor has appeared in more than 70 movies.

Randy Flagler

Firefighter Harold Capp

Randy Flanger stars as Harold Capp, a firefighter with Rescue Squad 3. Last season, Capp was hurt in action, getting electrocuted while he was attempting to help someone. Fortunately, he was saved by his colleagues and managed to regain consciousness. Flanger’s acting credits include The Double and Men of Honor.

Anthony Ferraris

Firefighter Tony Ferraris

Anthony Ferraris stars as Tony Ferraris, a firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department and the Engineer of Rescue Squad 3. Unlike the rest of the characters, the actor playing Tony is an actual real-life firefighter. A working member of the actual Chicago Fire Department, Ferraris got the call to join the show when he was asked to be an extra. Following his audition, Ferraris’ was eventually written into the series. Last season, Tony can be seen tending to a gas poisoning event in an operating room at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Ferraris has also appeared in sister shows Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

Michael Bradway

Firefighter Jack Damon

Michael Bradway stars as Jack Damon, a firefighter for the Chicago Fire Department. Jack joined the team in Season 12 as a replacement for Derrick Gibson, originally enlisting as a floater for Truck 81. Jack’s no rookie - he’s already for a breadth of knowledge to rely on, allowing him to adapt to the demanding environment at work. Bradway previously appeared in Marked Men.

KaDee Strickland

Monica Pascal

KaDee Strickland stars as Monica Pascal, the estranged wife of the new Fire Chief, Dom Pascal. Strickland previously starred in Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, Fever Pitch, and The Grudge.

Robyn Coffin

Cindy Herrmann

Robyn Coffin stars as Cindy Herrmann, the wife of Christopher Hermann. The sweet and supportive counterpart to her husband, she not only has her spouse’s back but also the rest of the folks at Firehouse 51. For the past season, it’s been known that Cindy has been struggling with lung cancer. By the end of her chemotherapy sessions, Cindy has become bald due to her intensive treatments. Later on in Season 12, Cindy tries to change up her look by sporting a wavy red wig to celebrate her milestone. Coffin previously acted in The Life and Death of an Unhappily Married Man and Every 21 Seconds.

Tim Hopper

Captain Tom Van Meter

Tim Hopper stars as Captain Tom Van Meter, a Commander and Arson investigator for the Chicago Fire Department’s Office of Fire Investigation. Outside of the screen, Hopper is an actor with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. His other credits include Law & Order, New York Undercover, and Pover Book IV: Force.

You can stream the latest season of Chicago Fire on Peacock.

