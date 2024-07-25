The Big Picture Dermot Mulroney joins Chicago Fire as new Chief Dom Pascal, replacing beloved Chief Boden.

Mulroney is an experienced TV actor from shows like Shameless and Station 19.

His addition to the One Chicago universe brings intrigue amid changes in the Fall NBC schedule.

As revealed via TVLine, Chicago Fire will see a new Chief join Firehouse 51, with Dermot Mulroney officially cast as Chief Dom Pascal. According to TVLine, “The character comes to the Windy City from Miami, where he’s been a chief for a while, but he actually got his start with the CFD. His leadership style differs from that of the beloved Chief Wallace Boden.”

Pascal is expected to be a series regular role as a replacement for the shocking a sad departure of the aforementioned series favorite Boden, portrayed by the ever-brilliant Eamonn Walker. Walker’s exit was initially met with outrage, with feelings in the fandom soon turning to intrigue as to how the character may be replaced. In the finale episode of Season 12, Boden’s promotion left a hole behind him, which he verbally stated he wanted to be filled by David Eigenberg’s Herrmann. However, Herrmann’s credentials were lacking and he still needs to take the Batallion chief test before he can take on the role, so the inclusion of a new Chief in Dom Pascal is a smart narrative choice.

Dermot Mulroney is No Stranger to Beloved TV Franchises

Courtesy of Showtime

With an on-screen career that spans nearly 40 years, Mulroney is a sure veteran of both film and television. With such a large hole to be filled after Walker’s departure, the One Chicago universe has obtained a gem and one with plenty of experience. On the small screen, Mulroney has appeared in the likes of Shameless as Sean Pierce, Pure Genius as Dr. Walter Wallace, Arrested Development as Dusty Radler, and, most notably, as the main antagonist Francis Gibson in NBC’s 2014 hit, Crisis. He is also better known to some for his film roles, which includes performances in the likes of Long Gone, The Last Outlaw, Zodiac, and the recent rom-com hit, Anyone But You.

Mulroney is also no stranger to America’s biggest procedurals, with the veteran performer appearing as a recurring member of the fifth season cast of Station 19. Although he only appeared in five episodes, the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off felt greater with him in it, something the Chicago Fire fandom can expect in the upcoming Season 13. On July 10, it was confirmed that Fire, alongside both Med and P.D., were officially a part of NBC’s Fall schedule. This certainly didn’t come as a surprise, but, in a volatile network climate that sees changes happening almost every day, the confirmation of the One Chicago return allowed fans to breathe a sigh of relief.