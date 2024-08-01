The Big Picture KaDee Strickland joins Chicago Fire as Monica Pascal, new Fire Chief Dom Pascal's estranged wife.

Dermot Mulroney replaces Eamonn Walker as the new chief, causing conflict with Hermann's plans.

There are talks of Walker returning as Boden in Season 13 to offer glimpses of his new role.

Chicago Fire will feature two unfamiliar faces when Season 13 premieres this fall. Deadline reports that KaDee Strickland has been cast as Monica Pascal. She will recur in the upcoming season as the new Fire Chief Dom Pascal's estranged wife. Dermot Mulroney was cast as the new chief following Eamonn Walker's exit from the series. Dom's character is described as a veteran firefighter who began in the Windy City but moved away. His relationship with Monica is integral to his character and will be explored as he takes up new responsibilities in Chicago.

With Chief Wallace Boden out of the picture, Christopher Hermann seemed like the natural replacement, but Dom's entrance conflicts with those plans. David Eigenberg previewed how this turn of events might affect his character. “I want to say he felt like he had the rug pulled from under him because I don’t think [Herrmann] saw what the Chief said to him coming at all,” he said speaking to Hermann's feelings. "In the real fire service, there are firefighters who stay firefighters their entire career. So when you become a Lieutenant, you’re not called a firefighter. You are a firefighter, but you are not called that anymore," Eigenberg previewed the conflict that might arise in the upcoming season.

Where You May Have Seen KaDee Strickland Before

Image via Freeform

Strickland is best known for playing Charlotte King in ABC's Private Practice for the entire six-season run. She was last seen in the second season of Cruel Summer, a Freeform series that reunited her with Private Practice co-stars Griffin Gluck and Paul Adelstein. Her other TV roles include starring in two seasons of Shut Eye before Hulu canceled the series and two seasons of Secret and Lies before ABC also canceled it.

Will Boden Return to 'Chicago Fire'?

Walker exited the series in the late episodes of Season 12, but Boden might reportedly return to offer a glimpse of his new deputy commissioner uniform. Nothing is set in stone yet, but there are conversations about how to make it happen and have Walker guest star. His exit was written in a manner that allows for the character to drop by at any point but not regularly.

Chicago Fire Season 13 premieres on Wednesday, September 25, at 9 pm on NBC.