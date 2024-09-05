Damon (Michael Bradway) might not have kicked up much dust when he first appeared in Firehouse 51 in Chicago Fire Season 12. But going into Season 13, he will ruffle some feathers after the revelation that he is Kelly Severide's younger half-brother, who no one knew existed. Chicago Fire's showrunner Andrea Newman previewed the upcoming season to TV Insider, where she teased a lot of chaos courtesy of Damon. From Severide to Stella and Novak, his presence is set to be felt on a much larger scale.

Based on his behavior, Damon was impressed by Severide, and in the upcoming season, he seeks to get to know him better. Severide always has one thing or another happening, and this will be something he must deal with. His primary focus appears to be Firehouse 51's new chief, Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney). "There's something about the new chief that is a little ... off," he told Stella in the One Chicago sneak peek into new seasons. Newman said something happened in Miami and "What’s transpired to get him here is revealed in the premiere."

Meanwhile, Damon tries to form one more connection with another Firehouse 51 member, Paramedic Lizzie Novak. But anyone who knows Novak understands that she always has something surprising. Newman teased a "surprising love life" for the character. His troubles are not over because whatever affects Severide also affects Stella. She is very interested in him and why he hid the truth from her, his boss.

The New Chief Shakes 'Chicago Fire' Up

Pascal's leadership is very different from Boden's. "He’s a totally different kind of leader from Boden, who was a father figure by the time he left the house," said Newman. He “is enigmatic; he wants to peel back the layers of the firefighters to find out more about them as firefighters and people because knowledge is power to him. He’s got his eye out for people who cross the line.” Will he have the team wishing for Boden to return? “We say once a part of 51, always a part of 51. That’s particularly true for Boden because he’s still in the CFD. So yes, we do plan on seeing him, although not right off the bat," said Newman about Boden's potential return.

Season 13 kicks off with a fiery emergency. A vape warehouse catches fire, and the subsequent rescues will lead to "amazing heroic scenes." "With thousands of canisters of nitrous oxide, it’s like a fireworks factory!” teased Newman.

Catch the new season of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, September 25, on NBC. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.

