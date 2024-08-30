Dermot Mulroney is heating up Instagram today, as the Scream VI actor took to his social media account to share the first look of his Chicago Fire character. Set to appear in the show’s upcoming season as Chief Dom Pascal, the debut image makes Mulroney officially a man in uniform. The actor snapped the selfie (in which he’s looking down at the camera - we love a Boomer), while filming at the Chicago Cultural Center for the show’s next set of episodes, which will premiere on September 25. Sharing the behind-the-scenes snap alongside others that feature the city of Chicago, Mulroney wrote,

"Chief Pascal reporting for duty on @chicagofire_nbc 🚨at #chicagoculturalcenter #chicagosunrise 🌇#tiffanyglass #landacknowledgement #Potawatomi 🙏”

Chief Pascal will undoubtedly have some getting used to, as the character comes to the Windy City all the way from Miami. He traveled up North to get a fresh start on life following separating from his now ex-wife. Mulroney’s character takes over the reigns long held by Eamonn Walker’s Wallace Boden, who stood at the helm of Firehouse 51 for more than a decade. It’s a bittersweet moment to see the new chief enter the picture, but with Walker set to reprise his role here and there in a cameo capacity, we can’t wait to see what Pascal brings to the table.

What Else Has Dermot Mulroney Been Up To?

Known for his early roles as a handsome young buck in films like Young Guns, Staying Together, and the ever-classic My Best Friend’s Wedding, Mulroney still holds the charisma, talent, and finesse to nab project after project. The actor has been busy traversing the world from set to set, having appeared in eight movies during 2023 alone, which included his addition to the Scream family in Scream VI. The actor has a multitude of other titles lined up for the next few years, including Paul Tamasy’s feature-length directorial debut, Depravity, and Shane Black’s crime thriller, Play Dirty. Most recently, news broke that he had finished filming the indie rom-com, Perfectly Imperfect, in the Bahamas.

On the small screen, Mulroney joins the call sheet for the upcoming Starz series, The Hunting Wives, which recently wrapped production on its debut season. The drama is based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name and also features performances from Malin Akerman (Watchmen) and Brittany Snow (John Tucker Must Die).

Check out Mulroney’s social media post above and tune in for the next season of Chicago Fire as Season 13 kicks off on September 25.

Chicago Fire The story of firefighters and paramedics in the city of Chicago, both on a personal and professional level. Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Seasons 12 Studio NBC

Watch On Peacock