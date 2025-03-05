The old chief is back! Chicago Fire Season 13 has been quite a thrill ride so far, but it appears the best is yet to come as a familiar fan favorite is set to make a grand return within the next few episodes. Eamonn Walker, who played First Deputy Commissioner Wallace Boden from the show's inception, down to Season 12, is coming back. Walker last appeared on the beloved NBC series in the Season 12 finale, where his character left the series after gaining a promotion to serve as the Chicago Fire Department’s Deputy Commissioner. Boden was succeeded by Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), who came from Miami to take up the new responsibility.

Pascal's done a decent job as the new chief, bringing his own unique brand of leadership to the team. However, a difficult situation might soon arrive that would see him call the cavalry, in this case, Boden. Walker will return in Season 13, Episode 8, "Post-Mortem," scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 16. Per the official synopsis for the episode, Boden will be "tasked by Commissioner Grissom (Gary Cole) to run a post-incident analysis following a house fire that collapsed with a firefighter inside." Boden's return is set up as a single-episode appearance, meaning that his valuable input will be enough to bring the matter to a satisfying resolution. Showrunner, Andrea Newman, has teased that an unprecedented spectacle is in store, saying:

"We’re so excited to have our beloved Chief Boden back, and the episode, titled “Post-Mortem,” is a thrill ride unlike any we’ve done before. Told with flashbacks and unique POVs, Chief Boden leads our team on a search to discover the how, who, and why of a fierce firefight that ended in disaster."

What's Next On 'Chicago Fire'?

The latest news is bound to send anticipation for upcoming episodes into overdrive as fans are likely to put on their speculation caps, analyzing what other situations could be linked with Boden's return. Up next for the series is Episode 15, "Too Close," which will see Pascal prepare for his anniversary. The logline for the episode reads: "Kidd and Severide eagerly await big news; Pascal searches for the perfect anniversary gift." However, while the synopsis teases a lighthearted episode, the promo for it shows quite the opposite. The teaser opens with a sorrowful Violet (Hanako Greensmith) at Gaffney Medical, fighting back her tears to deliver an update to the boss. The clip also teases that the victim of the tragic occurrence could be Damon Severide (Michael Bradway) who is seen attempting a rescue in a burning building before tripping to the floor.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15, "Too Close" airs tonight, Wednesday, March 5 on NBC.

