Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 10, "Chaos Theory," was supposed to air on Wednesday, January 15. However, due to former President Joe Biden's farewell address, NBC preempted the entire One Chicago lineup, repeating past episodes after the address. The episode now airs on January 23, and it features the return of Miranda Rae Mayo's Stella Kidd after a short absence. According to the episode's official logline below, Stella returns to a significant storyline as she helps a victim post-incident. Meanwhile, Severide (Taylor Kinney) is concerned about a member of his Squad. NBC released some new images that preview Stella's return and other arcs from the episode.

"The team responds to a crisis at a community center. Severide is forced to investigate one of his own Squad members. Kidd helps a teacher going through a post-incident spin-out. "

Stella Returns and Cruz Struggles with His Secret in 'Chicago Fire' Season 13, Episode 10.