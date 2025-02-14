Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 12.Chicago Fire's most recent episode, “Relief Cut,” sees the crew at Firehouse 51 back to routine after the events of the wildly successful One Chicago crossover event "In the Trenches," with the only reference coming courtesy of Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), who updates the team (and concerned viewers) that Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Trudy (Amy Morton) are doing alright after the heightened emotions of Trudy's near death. As is usually the case, the brief moment of calm that opens the episode is quickly upended by an emergency call. That call puts Herrmann on the path to an epic mic-drop moment that stands as one of his best.

Herrmann and Estevez Investigate Missing Fire Hydrants in 'Chicago Fire' Episode "Relief Cut"

That call is in response to a car accident, where an elderly woman is trapped in her car, which is now on fire. No problem, just douse the fire, get her out, Bob's your uncle. Only it's a hybrid car, which, as you may not know, can be dangerous if it's on fire due to the risk of its combination of a gas engine and a high-powered electric battery producing toxic gases, high-voltage shock, and thermal runaway (Collider — we're fun and educational). The longer the fire burns, the more dangerous the situation becomes, so while the rest of the team works on freeing the woman, Herrmann and Kylie Estevez (Katelynn Shennett), at the station to help out, go to connect the hose to the nearest fire hydrant. They're shocked to find that the nearest hydrant is missing, forcing them to carry the heavy hoses to the next available hydrant 300 feet away.

With the fire finally extinguished, the team returns to 51, but Herrmann is agitated about the missing fire hydrant and becomes outright mortified when it's discovered that people are stealing hydrants all over the city and selling them to scrapyards for cash. He reasons that the best bet is to cut off access to the scrapyard that's buying them, so he brings Estevez along to scope out scrapyards in the area. Eddie (Brian Keane), a manager at one scrapyard they visit, insists he would never engage in such unscrupulous activity and suggests they check out scrapyards that the city has fined recently. That's not going to work, nor is going undercover as scrap thieves ("I drive a minivan with a bumper sticker that says, "soccer dad," and you... you scream Girl Scout"), but Herrmann's got a plan.

Herrmann Drops the Mic in the 'Chicago Fire' Episode "Relief Cut"