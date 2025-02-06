All of One Chicago has heaved a huge sigh of relief as we begin to turn our collective attention away from the chaos of the recent crossover event, as normal service resumes. However, that does not mean that there aren't people who need saving in the Windy City, as this clip of Chicago Fire showcases. The crew of Firehouse 51 are called upon in the upcoming episode of the firefighting show, and they would have to make a daring rescue with time running. Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays on NBC, and Season 13, episode 13 is titled "Born of Fire." The official logline for the episode reads:

"After a daring rescue at an adventure park, Kidd asks Severide to create a ropes course for Girls on Fire; Violet's former nemesis returns, pleading for her help; Herrmann creates a signature cocktail for Molly's."

Severide and Cruz Come to the Rescue

The clip begins with the fire crew making their way onto the scene of an adventure with a thrill seeker stuck in mid-air, choking. Briefed by the bystanders of what little they know, Kelly Severide's (Taylor Kinney) and fellow firefighter, Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso), quickly improvise, grappling ropes as they seek to get to the stranded individual. As teased in the episode's official logline, the incident will push Fire’s Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), to suggest to Severide about the need of instituting a ropes course for Girls on Fire. However, that alone is not all Stella has convinced Severide to do of late. After the chaotic events of the crossover and in the aftermath of a visit from her cousin in the show's most recent episode, Season 13, Episode 12 "Relief Cut." Stella revealed to Severide that would be interested in the couple welcoming a child into their family.

Family is Huge Factor on 'Chicago Fire'

Image via NBC

Speaking about the state of affairs for Stellaride in a recent interview was Chicago Fire showrunnner Andrea Newman, who revealed that the couple will be making more big decisions. “Moving forward, it’s kind of about figuring out where they are as a couple,” Newman revealed, “and the conversations about family really come up in that. That’s something that they’re dealing with going forward, and big decisions are being made.”

On the subject of family on Chicago Fire, one firefighter has exemplified just how far he is willing to go to protect. While Kidd sees Firehouse 51 as her home, making that known for years. Fellow firefighter, Cruz, despite sharing her sentiments, does have his own biological family to cater for. It was Cruz's desire to protect his brother, Leon Cruz (Jeff Lima), that had in hot water in recent episodes. Miñoso revealed that Cruz's desire to protect family will see him confronting some demons in future episodes. "There's not many people that can say that they've had that much success in life, even with the demons that we're about to explore in the next couple of episodes. He's had a pretty charmed life and a lot of great opportunities have come his way," the actor teased.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays on NBC. Stream past episodes on Peacock.